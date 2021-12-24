DEAR SANTA: Maple Ridge students have a message for the Santa

Letters courtesy of Alexander Robinson Elementary students Letters courtesy of Alexander Robinson Elementary students Letters courtesy of Alexander Robinson Elementary students Letters courtesy of Alexander Robinson Elementary students Letters courtesy of Alexander Robinson Elementary students

From Liam

Dear Santa, for Christmas I Wan’t PokeMon cards. and Mincraft Stuff, and some stuff Your choice. What is your favourite Reindeer?

.

Dear Santa,

Hell My name is Kaitlyn. I am eight years old. and I have been trying to be nice, And I mean I have traed so hard. Santa OH Santa I only want one thing for Christmas, and it will be hard for you to finish it but Please Santa help My MOM. You know She broke her anckle. just help her heel. Please Santa that is all I want.

Love

Kaitlyn

to: north Pole

Grade 3

.

Dear Santa

last Christmas I gave you my heard. I have been pretty good for christmas If IM gonna be honest. Some day’s I have been not to bad not too good but what I would like is elbow pad’s for Hockey but only If you can thanks

My elf has been really funn to She painted my dads toe nails Pink hahaha

Love, Sincierly

Maksim

.

Dear Santa, I Ned a gotur for

cresmas And a zoof too And with the Zoor cavv And a camru.

I hav Ben vre gud theis yer.

And I Well vis LIk the grg

UgWelVL And the red UgWelVL

fom MAXX

.

Dear Santa, Hello, How are you and Mrs.

Claus doing? What is your favorite

animal? Please tell all of the reindeer I said hi! Do you like Harry Potter? If

so, Who is your favorite charactar? I like

Harmoinie Granger. I think I am a

Ravenclaw. What house do you think

you are in? Do you memorize all the

places you have been to?

Warm regards, Everly

.

