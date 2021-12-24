DEAR SANTA: The man in red has some fans in Maple Ridge

Letters courtesy of Alexander Robinson Elementary studentsLetters courtesy of Alexander Robinson Elementary students
Dear Santa,

Thank you for the LEgo train you ave me last year! I have been really good. I hope you have picked me in your kind list. This Christmas I really want a big lego set!

from, Param

Grade 3

Dear Santa,

I woad like Hard lake Hospitel the lago set for chrismis plese. Woad you like it if I pot owt ektra cookeis for the Elf’s and do the rinabere like appl’s Best or carit’s? I have bin vere Good and vere nice.

from Maura

Grade 3

Dear Santa,

I hope I have been nice this Year. and I hope that You have been nice to,. And Do You Like my Pic? I wod like a dog dat Likes my Dog Pls.

Love,

Rhys

Letters courtesy of Alexander Robinson Elementary students
