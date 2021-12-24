DEAR SANTA: The man in red has some fans in Maple Ridge

Dear Santa,
Thank you for the LEgo train you ave me last year! I have been really good. I hope you have picked me in your kind list. This Christmas I really want a big lego set!
from, Param
Grade 3
.
Dear Santa,
I woad like Hard lake Hospitel the lago set for chrismis plese. Woad you like it if I pot owt ektra cookeis for the Elf’s and do the rinabere like appl’s Best or carit’s? I have bin vere Good and vere nice.
from Maura
Grade 3
.
Dear Santa,
I hope I have been nice this Year. and I hope that You have been nice to,. And Do You Like my Pic? I wod like a dog dat Likes my Dog Pls.
Love,
Rhys
.
Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.