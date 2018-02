The first season of Fast Layne was on location at Lougheed Tire

A car being used in the new Disney television series called Fast Layne. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Season one of FAST LAYNE, a new Disney television series is being shot in Maple Ridge.

Cast and crew had taken over Lougheed Tire along Lougheed Highway at Laity Street on Tuesday, when a futuristic-looking orange car drew attention from passersby.

The production is being directed by Hasraf Dulull, while executive producers are Brian Hamilton and Travis Braun, and the producer is Ian Hay.