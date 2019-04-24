(Contributed) ElderDog Canada is looking to set up a chapter in Maple Ridge.

ElderDog looking to start ‘pawd’ in Maple Ridge

Non-profit group provides support for seniors and canine companions

Sometimes all a senior has in life is a four-legged companion and sometimes those need help, too.

That is the mission of ElderDog Canada, a national, non-profit organization dedicated to honouring and preserving the human-animal bond between seniors and their canine friends.

ElderDog Canada was established in 2009 by Dr. Ardra Cole and already has 1,000 volunteers in 21 chapters from coast-to-coast across the country.

A “pawd” has been started in Vancouver, but the organization is now looking to start one in Maple Ridge.

Dr. Cole, a university professor, started the organization after working on an extensive study with research partner Dr. Maura McIntyre. They focused on family members caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease. What they discovered was the significant role family dogs and other pets have in the care-giving experience.

Then, when Dr. Cole’s brother suddenly passed away, she found herself adopting his canine companion, Mister Brown, an aging chocolate Labrador retriever with a crippling, cancerous growth on his leg.

This got her thinking about what happens to such animals when their companions can no longer care for them.

ElderDog Canada provides help for seniors with daily dog-care activities, including foster care and adoption of older dogs, as well as long-term care planning.

The group also provides bereavement support, commemoration and perpetual care services for dogs.

Seniors who qualify for the service typically live at home with a canine companion and may have health and mobility challenges. Some also have financial and physical obstacles to providing routine care for their pets, or need assistance at home. Others need help with plans or arrangements when they move to a short- or long-term care facility.

Karen Lewis, vice-chair of ElderDog Canada, said volunteers help with in-home support.

“Volunteers go in and help walk the dog or if the senior needs help brushing or whatever the case may be. Non-technical. We’re not veterinarians,” said Lewis.

The organization will also put dogs in other homes, if needed, and preferably with another senior.

So far, ElderDog has two volunteers in Maple Ridge and is looking for more to start a chapter here.

The national office provides start-up kits for chapters that include outreach items, such as brochures and bookmarks.

In Greater Vancouver, five seniors have already requested support, including one in Maple Ridge.

“Seniors are such proud people, understandably, and they don’t want to show any weakness because they don’t want to lose their dog and they are afraid of that,” said Lewis.

The organization also works with veterinarians and animal shelters to house dogs.

• To volunteer or receive support from ElderDog, call 1-855-336-4226 or email elderdoglburgldr@gmail.com. For more information, go toelderdog.ca.


mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Just Posted

ElderDog looking to start ‘pawd’ in Maple Ridge

Non-profit group provides support for seniors and canine companions

Knights midgets win in another shutout

Bantams lose close game against Chilliwack

Liberal pamphlet criticizes NDP over Maple Ridge housing plan

Mail-out says city deserves better on homelessness

Man’s body found in downtown Maple Ridge

Death not suspicious: Ridge RCMP

Fraser Health reminds parents to get their kids fully vaccinated against measles

Health authority will send letters home to parents with catch-up program information

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Canada, international allies butt heads over focus on white supremacism

Freeland she singled out white supremacy as the greatest security threat facing the world

‘Cutthroat’ sport of wine tasting happening in B.C.

BC Tasting Games are underway with competitions in three Okanagan communities.

Early data suggests no post-legalization spike in drug-impaired driving charges

Many police departments are prioritizing investigations related to drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine

WATCH: South Vancouver Island shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident, say police

One person in custody, another fled following shooting and crash on West Shore

Woe, Canada: Bruins down Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7

No Canadian teams left in Stanley Cup playoffs

Should B.C. parents receive money if they make sure their kids are vaccinated?

New survey looks at public opinion around government’s role in forcing immunizations

Loud jets from Abbotsford are annoying residents of tiny U.S. town

Flights out of Abbotsford airport turn over border town and annoy residents, Sumas mayor says

Olympic auditions return to Lower Mainland

Event an opportunity for unknown athletes to shine and, maybe, change sports

Most Read