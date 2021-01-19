Events return, in virtual form, at Fraser Valley Regional Library

Fraser Valley Regional Library events will soon be going ahead again, but you’ll need a computer, smartphone or tablet in order to participate.

Starting next week people can join likeminded folks for events like a ukulele jam session, a cookbook club, a spelling bee and more.

Registration is required for each event. To register, go to fvrl.bc.ca and click on the “events” tab to search for the event of interest. Here’s what’s coming up (please note, all events are virtual via Zoom and require registration):

Bullet Journaling Workshop • Monday, Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. What is this bullet journaling thing? It’s a fun, creative, analog method to schedule and be organized. Look beyond your phone to be organized and stay sane! Join us virtually to find out more. Open to adults 18 and up. This event is limited to 30 participants.

Ukulele Jam • Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. All “uked” up and no place to jam? All levels of experience are welcome at our fun and relaxed virtual ukulele circle. This event is limited to 30 participants. Contact your local library to place a hold on a ukulele.

Your Library Reads 2020 • Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Join FVRL’s well-read staff from around the valley as they discuss their favourite books from 2020. Learn about what they read, why they loved them, and why they think you will love them too. Books will include titles for children, teens and adults in a variety of genres. Come prepared to share your favourite books too… who knows, maybe one of them will become staff’s next favourite read.

Reading Spotlight • Wednesday, Jan. 27, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Love FVRL’s reading recommendations? Join them on Zoom to talk about your favourite books. Participants have five minutes to tell the group why they liked their chosen book. Book titles will be sent to participants after each session. Open to adults 18 and up. This event is limited to 15 participants.

A Family Tree for Family Literacy Day • Wednesday, Jan. 27, 3:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. Celebrate Family Literacy Day as FVRL creates a family tree using Ancestry.com (Library Edition), available for free under the Digital Content tab > Databases. Staff will craft their own trees using a jar lid, a roll of Aluminum foil, some paper and pens. Kids and parents can gather supplies at home, download the instruction sheet and then follow along on Zoom. This event is limited to 15 participants.

Cookbook Club • Thursday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Calling all cooking enthusiasts! Do you love trying new recipes and sharing your cooking experiences, meal ideas, or culinary tips with others? Join FVRL for Cookbook Club. Each month we will explore a culinary theme. For the month of January, we will be diving into a discussion of comfort foods. Please come prepared to share your favourite comfort food recipes, cookbooks, magazines, or websites with the group. This event is limited to 20 participants.

Knit & Stitch • Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Looking for inspiration for a new project? Or want to show off your latest work in progress? Then join your fellow needle crafters for a fun afternoon of relaxing stitching and sharing of projects. All levels and types of needle crafting are welcome (crochet, cross-stitching, embroidery, felting, knitting, etc.).

An Afternoon of Tea & Books • Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2 p.m. 3 p.m. You are invited to a virtual tea with your local librarians. Steep a cup of your favourite tea and join us via Zoom for a relaxing afternoon sharing favourite reads with fellow book lovers. Library staff will share the stories they are most excited about and participants are invited to share their own book recommendations. Book titles will be sent to participants after the session.

Spell well • Thursday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. 3 p.m. Think you’re good at spelling? Test your skills and have some fun at our virtual spelling bee. Each game consists of three rounds: easy, intermediate, advanced. Rules are emailed upon registration. Open to adults 18 and up. This event is limited to 20 participants.

To register, go to fvrl.bc.ca and click on the “events” tab to search for the event of interest.

RELATED: ‘Silver lining’ to pandemic as Chilliwack librarians bring learning outside

RELATED: Chilliwack librarians bring colourful story time to young kids for pride week

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser Valley Regional Library