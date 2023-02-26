<em>Walk Right Back</em> is coming to the ACT following a sold-out tour across the United Kingdom. (Screen grab from promotional video)

Walk Right Back is coming to the ACT following a sold-out tour across the United Kingdom. (Screen grab from promotional video)

Everly Brothers story coming to the arts centre in Maple Ridge

Walk Right Back will tell the saga of the famous singing duo

A story about the most successful musical duo – The Everly Brothers – is coming to the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge.

Walk Right Back will follow the saga of the brother’s rise to fame and superstardom from their humble country roots, right through to their decade-long feud and finally their long awaited reunion.

The performance will feature hits by the duo like Bye Bye Love, All I Have To Do Is Dream, and Cathy’s Clown.

This is a return to the stage for the popular show, from the producers of the smash-hit show That’ll Be The Day, after an incredible sold-out tour through the United Kingdom.

“The Everly Brothers were an original and unique act that had a sound like nothing else. Their harmonies were so tight that every group wanted to emulate them,” explained That’ll Be The Day producer Trevor Payne, noting that their sounds influenced groups like The Beatles, The Beach Boys, and Simon and Garfunkel.

“Before that there was a singer, a band and backing vocals, The Everly’s entwined all of them and created ‘the harmony group’. Walk Right Back is the first show of its kind to tell this phenomenal story of two brothers and their unforgettable music. This is a show not to be missed,” he said.

Walk Right Back – The Everly Brothers Story will be at The ACT at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

For tickets go to theactmapleridge.org/walk-right-back or call 604-476-2787.

