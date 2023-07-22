Exotic animals for show at the library in Maple Ridge

Christina Christie with Urban Safari Rescue Society holds a ball python named Charlie, before it was shown to children at the library. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Christina Christie with Urban Safari Rescue Society holds a ball python named Charlie, before it was shown to children at the library. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Beaker, a leopard gecko. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Nikk Raun with Urban Safari Rescue Society holds a bearded dragon lizard named Toby. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) A visitor checks out a Mexican red knee tarantula named Ruby. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Christina Christie with Urban Safari Rescue Society holds a red foot tortoise named Peekaboo. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Curious onlookers craned their necks to see some of the curious critters that were on display at the library in Maple Ridge this week.

About 100 people packed the teen section on the second floor to see animals like a Madagascar hissing cockroach, a Mexican tarantula, a leopard gecko named Beaker, turtles, and a ball python.

The presentation was hosted by Urban Safari Rescue Society as a way to introduce children to the animals and educate them about their characteristics, habitat, what they eat, how they defend themselves, and more.

One by one Christina Christie would pass each animal to Nikk Raun, both with the rescue society, who would explain interesting details about each animal.

The exotic animal rescue society is currently trying to rebuild their operations after a devastating fire in South Surrey that killed 60 of their mammals, frogs, snakes and fish on Jan. 28.

Maple Ridge veterinarian Dr. Adrian Walton volunteered his time to treat 15 to 20 of the animals that survived the fire.

They are hoping to open their location again by the end of the year.

