Fine arts on display at Maple Ridge high school

Students at Thomas Haney Secondary School will be showing off their photography talents as well as other fine arts skills at the annual gala on Thursday, May 12. (The News files)

An annual art gala is back at Thomas Haney Secondary School.

The third annual Thomas Haney Art Gala will feature art by students and teachers at the school including photography, painting, sculpture, and digital art.

Easily more than 100 pieces will be on display at the event, explained organizer Madaline Zambolin. Some artists will even be selling their work.

Students look forward to this event, she said, because they get to showcase their work they created over the past year.

Zambolin explained that this year should have been their fifth year putting on the event, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the gala had to be cancelled twice.

“It’s a opportunity to bring the school together and for the artists to get a chance to put their work out there and show off their amazing talents to the community. Especially after the events of COVID-19 in the past 2 years a celebration for our hard work is long overdue,” noted Zambolin, who personally decided to organize this event with her classmate Jada Westerlaken as a final project at the school.

Zambolin is planning to pursue a career in the arts at Emily Carr University and Westerlaken is involved in the musical arts.

Westerlaken is behind the planning of the live musical performances by Thomas Haney students that will also be showcased at the event.

READ ALSO: Artistic talents on display at THSS in Maple Ridge

ALSO: Thomas Haney secondary, different by design

Light snacks and beverages will be available.

Admission is by donation at the door.

“The Thomas Haney Art Gala is an unforgettable experience,” added Zambolin.

“It is a chance to contact our future generation’s raw talent. Not only this it also brings community together with a night full of art, live music, light refreshments, and activities for the whole family.”

Doors open for the Thomas Haney Art Gala at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at Thomas Haney Secondary School, 23000 116 Ave, Maple Ridge.

maple ridge