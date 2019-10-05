First annual Walk for Life in Maple Ridge

The Woman Care Pregnancy Centre in Maple Ridge held its first annual Walk for Life on Saturday morning at Maple Ridge Secondary.
There were about 40 people in attendance for the pancake breakfast and walk.
Organizer Heather McBride, who recently started at the decades old centre, said the walk is intended as both a fundraiser and to raise the profile of the centre.
“I wanted there to be a great awareness of who we are and that we’re here to support women and families in Maple Ridge,” she said.
McBride explained the organization is supported by most of the churches in Maple Ridge, and offers support for women with unplanned pregnancies. It offers pregnancy tests; education about parenting, adoption and abortion; post-abortion peer counseling; referrals to community agencies, sexual health education and support and material support including maternity clothes and baby items.
@MapleRidgeNews
newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter