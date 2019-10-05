Rebecca Dougan’s pancake flipping is admired by Jaden Fremmerlid as the two cook breakfast for the participants in Saturday’s Walk for Life. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

First annual Walk for Life in Maple Ridge

Aim to increase awareness of Woman Care Pregnancy Centre

The Woman Care Pregnancy Centre in Maple Ridge held its first annual Walk for Life on Saturday morning at Maple Ridge Secondary.

There were about 40 people in attendance for the pancake breakfast and walk.

Organizer Heather McBride, who recently started at the decades old centre, said the walk is intended as both a fundraiser and to raise the profile of the centre.

“I wanted there to be a great awareness of who we are and that we’re here to support women and families in Maple Ridge,” she said.

READ ALSO: Scheer says he is personally ‘pro-life,’ but would not reopen abortion debate

McBride explained the organization is supported by most of the churches in Maple Ridge, and offers support for women with unplanned pregnancies. It offers pregnancy tests; education about parenting, adoption and abortion; post-abortion peer counseling; referrals to community agencies, sexual health education and support and material support including maternity clothes and baby items.

 

@MapleRidgeNews
newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Efforts afoot 110 years ago to bolster old Maple Ridge neighbourhood

Just Posted

First annual Walk for Life in Maple Ridge

Aim to increase awareness of Woman Care Pregnancy Centre

BEING YOUNG: Here’s why kids are worried

Young Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows columnist

LETTER: First debate left Pitt Meadows reader still wondering who to vote for

Disturbed by the showing by most candidates at the climate debate forum

Efforts afoot 110 years ago to bolster old Maple Ridge neighbourhood

Thanks to newspapers of the day, historians are able to recount efforts to grow area in early 1900s

New primary care centre now open in Maple Ridge

Located at Ridge Meadows Hospital, 12th in the province

Day 25: Singh visits poisoned Grassy Narrows First Nation, May talks reconciliation in B.C.

Meanwhile Scheer is in Toronto and Trudeau takes a day off the campaign trail

This year’s World Teacher’ Day calls for supporting ‘a vibrant teaching force’

Teachers and students alike will not be in class for this year’s international celebration on Oct. 5

VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

B.C. artist designs Canadian Mint’s first feather-shaped coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

Okanagan society nurses cat found starving, badly injured ‘back to his new handsome self’

Geronimo was brought in to the society in May, but is now healthy and happy

Suspect arrested after thief drops cellphone during Langley garage heist

Homeowners found phone and shared the suspect’s picture online

Serious, potentially life-threatening injuries in Lower Mainland crash

Police closed road for several hours

Vancouver Giants road trip begins with a loss

Brandon Wheat Kings down Langley-based team 3-0

Woman found dead inside Lower Mainland home, man arrested

Police say the victim and the suspect were known to one another

Most Read