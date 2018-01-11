Food security conversations to support those in need in Maple Ridge

Event around new book called Sustenance that features a collection of interviews and recipes from top chefs in the Greater Vancouver Area

Local author Lynn Easton will be hosting an event to discuss local food security issues.

The event will centre around a new book called Sustenance: Writers from BC and Beyond on the Subject of Food , a collection of interviews with and recipes from top chefs in the Greater Vancouver Area put together by Vancouver poet laureate Rachel Rose and Anvil press. Easton has contributed a poem to the book.

The event called Sustenance: Conversations on Food Security will feature Easton, fellow writer Christina Myers and other guests reading passages from the book before they are joined by Haney Farmers Market executive director Eileen Dwillies and other community members for the discussion.

Easton will also be selling copies of the book with $10 from sale going towards the local B.C. Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program that helps low income families with children under 18-years and low-income seniors purchase fresh food at the local market.

The program was started in Maple Ridge four years ago and the Haney market is one of 54 involved across British Columbia.

Easton is hoping to raise enough money to feed an entire family through the program this season.

Light refreshments will be served.

Sustenance: Conversations on Food Security takes place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Maple Ridge Public Library, 22470 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.