(Contributed)

Food security conversations to support those in need in Maple Ridge

Event around new book called Sustenance that features a collection of interviews and recipes from top chefs in the Greater Vancouver Area

Local author Lynn Easton will be hosting an event to discuss local food security issues.

The event will centre around a new book called Sustenance: Writers from BC and Beyond on the Subject of Food , a collection of interviews with and recipes from top chefs in the Greater Vancouver Area put together by Vancouver poet laureate Rachel Rose and Anvil press. Easton has contributed a poem to the book.

The event called Sustenance: Conversations on Food Security will feature Easton, fellow writer Christina Myers and other guests reading passages from the book before they are joined by Haney Farmers Market executive director Eileen Dwillies and other community members for the discussion.

Easton will also be selling copies of the book with $10 from sale going towards the local B.C. Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program that helps low income families with children under 18-years and low-income seniors purchase fresh food at the local market.

The program was started in Maple Ridge four years ago and the Haney market is one of 54 involved across British Columbia.

Easton is hoping to raise enough money to feed an entire family through the program this season.

Light refreshments will be served.

Sustenance: Conversations on Food Security takes place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Maple Ridge Public Library, 22470 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.

Previous story
An ongoing struggle with poverty

Just Posted

Application sought to set aside extradition permanently

Long drawn out case of murdered Maple Ridge woman

New driving legislation carry hefty fine for Maple Ridge driver

Superintendent could also enact a driving ban of three to six months.

Four walls, three square meals helps some off Maple Ridge streets

Intensive case management team has house 23 of 40 people from RainCity Housing shelter

UPDATED: Site picked for housing to help homeless in Maple Ridge

Salvation Army to operate 40-bed supportive housing and 40-bed emergency shelter facility.

Maple Ridge mother’s blog real-life glimpse into harsh reality of cancer

Jennifer Montgomery-Lay finds strength in words while helping her daughter in her fight against brain cancer

UPDATED: Ridge RCMP assist in Mission arrests

Two suspects fled from Eighteen Pastures golf course.

Boy, 16, arrested for attempted robbery at knifepoint

Girl, 17, attacked Jan. 4 in Abbotsford while walking down street

After 18 seasons in Edmonton, Hervey settling in as B.C. Lions general manager

Former Eskimos player, scout and GM replaces Wally Buono

Chilliwack man facing underage sex crimes rearrested after months on the lam

Unusual history of David Kuntz-Angel includes being known for impersonating David Lee Roth

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

UPDATED: Police watchdog asks for witnesses in serious Vancouver Police crash

Pedestrian was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

B.C. Mounties warn of fake gold after two Chinese nationals face fraud charges

The buyer thought he had purchased priceless artifacts

Two B.C. First Nation communities mourning loss of teen in reserve house fire

Williams Lake First Nation chief releases statement on death of teen

Most Read

  • An ongoing struggle with poverty

    Summerland woman relies on regular support from food bank

  • Food security conversations to support those in need in Maple Ridge

    Event around new book called Sustenance that features a collection of interviews and recipes from top chefs in the Greater Vancouver Area