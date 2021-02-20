Fraser Valley librarians share storytime video about kindness for Anti-Bullying Day

Two Chilliwack librarians will talk about being kind to people of all ages and abilities

Julie Penner (left) and Janet Woyke, librarians with the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Chilliwack, have filmed a video storytime for Anti-Bullying Day (Feb. 24) where they read ‘When We Are Kind.’ (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Two Chilliwack librarians have put together a special storytime video about kindness which will be released on Anti-Bullying Day on Feb. 24.

Julie Penner and Janet Woyke with the Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) in Chilliwack will be reading from the book ‘When We Are Kind’ by Monique Gray Smith.

“We wanted to focus on how to be proactively positive,” Penner said.

The book teaches kids how to be kind to people of all ages and all backgrounds, but it also shows them how to be kind to animals and the Earth. It uses simple language and is geared towards children up to age 10.

It’s the perfect message to share as the FVRL wants to promote positivity and kindness, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

“It’s a time where we really need to be so patient and compassionate with everyone,” Penner said.

The video is just one of many ‘Explorytime’ videos the two librarians have filmed during the pandemic as a way to bring stories, education and sometimes even crafts to children virtually.

Penner describes Explorytime as “story times on the go” which are based on STEAM learning (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).

Back in July, they shared another video about diversity and kindness in celebration of Fraser Valley Pride week.

The video for Anti-Bullying Day was filmed at Sunshine Community Garden in Chilliwack on a sunny February morning. The community garden, in co-operation with Chilliwack Society for Community Living (CSCL), is a garden for all members of the community.

Julie Penner (right) and Janet Woyke, librarians with the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Chilliwack, film a storytime video on Feb. 3, 2021 for Anti-Bullying Day (Feb. 24). (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

CSCL is a non-profit organization that supports adults with developmental disabilities, children and youth with special needs and their families. Several people who use CSCL’s services rent plots in the garden. The librarians picked the location for the video because CSCL’s core value of embracing diversity mirrors that of the FVRL.

Even though the folks at CSCL won’t be able to gather in person for Anti-Bullying Day, they will still be celebrating with Zoom parties, pink shirts and cookies.

Anti-Bullying Day is an important day for them, said Natalie Smith-Klassen, manager with CSCL. It means “to be treated fairly and not be bullied,” she said.

The theme for Anti-Bullying Day, also known as Pink Shirt Day, is “Lift Each Other Up.”

“That’s exactly what we all need every day, to be gentle with each other and accept one another’s opinions,” Woyke said.

The video will be aired on Feb. 24 on the FVRL’s Facebook page and YouTube channel ReadLearnPlay.

Julie Penner (right) and Janet Woyke, librarians with the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Chilliwack, film a storytime video on Feb. 3, 2021 for Anti-Bullying Day (Feb. 24). (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

