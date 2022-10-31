Free event in Maple Ridge tackling anxiety and depression in older adults

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network is hosting a talk on depression and anxiety. (Special to The News)

A free upcoming mental health event will tackle what to do with feelings of depression and anxiety in seniors.

Beyond the Blues for Older Adults will have information, resources and supports, and tips for seniors who might be feeling a downward spiraling mood, anxiety, stress, who are engaged in risky drinking, or who need help with their overall mental well-being.

Guest speaker Nadine Jans, from Uptimize Coaching, Counselling and Training Inc., will be be giving a talk on the challenges of dealing with these feelings for seniors who either may currently be experiencing or know someone who is experiencing these symptoms.

Referrals to counselling services will also be provided at the event.

Beyond the Blues for Older Adults is being put on by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network in partnership with the BC Association of Community Response Networks.

It will be taking place from 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Maple Ridge Public Library, 22470 Dewdney Trunk Road.

To register for a spot go to seniors-network.ca/uncategorized/beyond-the-blues-for-older-adults-nov-2/ or call 604-786-7404 or email seniorsnetworkmpk@gmail.com.

For more information about the seniors network go to seniors-network.ca