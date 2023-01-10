A free information session for Choose to Move is coming up on Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Free info session for seniors exercise program in Maple Ridge

Choose to Move introduces physical activity into daily lives of seniors

A free information session is being held for seniors who want more physical activity in their lives.

Choose to Move is a free 12 week program for older adults where they work with a trained activity coach to develop a customized plan for their lifestyle.

Participants choose activities that suit their interests and join a group with other people in the program in order to share their successes and challenges.

They will receive both individual and group support.

Choose to Move runs Wednesday, Jan. 25 to Wednesday, April 12.

The free information session takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre at 12150 224 Street.

Register for the session using 45119 at mapleridge.ca/1484 or by calling 604-467-7422.

For more information go to pfrederick@mapleridge.ca or choosetomove.ca.

