Gardening: Autumn planters 101

It’s no secret that many of our summer planters and hanging baskets are looking a bit scruffy at this time of year, and now that the holidays are behind us and the kids are back in school, it’s time to make that front entrance a little more aesthetically pleasing.

Thankfully, many growers have tapped into to that autumn urge for fresh flowers or evergreen perennials and a quick visit to your local garden centre should reveal just how many possibilities are available to you.

There is little chance of revitalizing a display made primarily of summer flowers, so I suggest starting over by giving your tired plants a decent burial in the compost and refreshing the top third of your container with some new soil.

As always, select your largest piece first and a few good anchoring choices include thinner-profile shrubs, such as shade-tolerant Irish yews (Taxus baccata ‘Fastigiata’), columnar Japanese holly for partial shade and conifers that include the chartreuse Chamaecyparis ‘Wilma Goldcrest’ (also lemon scented), or dwarf forms of Lawson cypress for sunnier locations.

Taller evergreen grasses which also work include many sedges, such as the pumpkin orange Carex testacea and reddish-bronze beauty of Carex buchananii.

Once you’ve chosen the centrepiece, you’re ready for the fillers, which is not to say that these plants can’t dazzle the eye.

The most obvious choice here is the evergreen perennial Heuchera, which forms a bright dome of foliage in a myriad of colours.

A few of my favourites include ‘Blackcurrant’ (purple with silver highlights), ‘Georgia Peach’ (peach to rosy purple), ‘Lime Rickey’ (ruffled chartreuse foliage) and ‘Crème Brulee’ (peachy-bronze).

If you need a little more height, then consider Euphorbias, many of which will take on red highlights during the colder weather.

I find that the variegated forms seem to be the most popular with ‘Ascot Rainbow’ (green, gold and red), ‘Glacier Blue’ (frosty blue with cream margins) and ‘Tasmanian Tiger’ (greyish-green with cream margins) being readily available in smaller pots at this time of year.

Trailers are also an important component of the autumn display and we have many choices, some of which will only cusp the edge while others will tumble heavily.

Carex ‘Evergold’ is nice for whisping over the edge with its clean gold and green foliage. There are also a lot of Ajugas available but my preference is ‘Black Scallop’ with its inky leaves that have a pearly sheen. Lysimachia ‘Goldilocks’ or golden creeping jenny cascades heavily with its bright chartreuse foliage, while either the large or small-leaved forms of wire vine (Muehlenbeckia) add a tangled billow of deep green.

Of course, we need some ephemeral color and this is where the fall mums and ornamental peppers add their harvest charm, but both will last longer if kept under cover out of the rain.

The same is true for dwarf forms of florist cyclamen, which will persist until the heavy frosts, but whose flowers are spoilt once they get soaked.

Ornamental kale is another option this time of year, but expect these purple and white beauties to only last until December, at which time they begin to smell like cabbage soup.

Dusty Miller, with its silvery foliage, is much more persistent and lasts the winter provided you cut any flowers out.

The mainstays of seasonal colour are your winter pansies (Viola x wittrockiana) and violas (Viola cornuta), which bloom from fall to spring during periods of mild weather.

They are available in myriad colours and, in my opinion, the violas put on a better overall display despite their smaller blooms.

Mike Lascelle is a local nursery manager and gardening author (hebe_acer@hotmail.com).