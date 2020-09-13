Giant eyes found staring back from Maple Ridge backyard

Someone lost a large kite, and a Maple Ridge homeowner is anxious to return it to its owner

Jordan Sallstrom was a little taken back to look out in the backyard last week, only to see a huge pair of eyes staring back.

Much to Sallstrom’s surprise, the giant eyes were attached to an equally large kite that migrated into the Maple Ridge yard last Monday.

RELATED: Girl’s lost balloons from Pitt Meadows found in northern Alberta

“Seems to be a good quality kite that some kid may be missing,” said Sallstrom.

The kite was found in the vicinity of 123rd Avenue and Creston Street.

Hoping it can be returned to its rightful owner, Sallstrom can be contacted via email: jordansallstrom@gmail.com.

.

____________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeOutdoorsOutdoors and Recreation