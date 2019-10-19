Joanne and Trevor Halliday grew the biggest giant pumpkin in the first contest in the Whonnock neighbourhood. (Contributed)

Giant pumpkin growing new tradition in Whonnock

Hungry goats and sheep take out many entries in first contest

Residents of Whonnock established what appears to be a popular new tradition this fall – giant pumpkin growing.

Pascale Shaw, a school board trustee and Whonnock resident, recently issued a press release announcing the winner of the first annual giant pumpkin growing contest, and the fun the community had doing it.

She explained the uniqueness of the rural community in eastern Maple Ridge. With a handful of larger farms and a growing number of small scale farms, including some with roadside stands, Whonnock seems a little like taking a step back in time. While people in other communities meet over coffee, it is not uncommon for neighbours in Whonnock to get together to try and capture runaway livestock. It was during a llama chase when the idea for a Whonnock giant pumpkin growing contest came about.

“I saved the seeds from a giant pumpkin I had grown last year” explained Shaw, who has a small specialty poultry farm.

She grew some pumpkin plants and gave them away.

“I have met so many great people in our community, while chasing after various farm animals, I thought a community building contest would be fun.”

Once the word got out, it ballooned. In early May, about 75 people came and picked up a free plant from Shaw’s farm.

“Twenty-five people came back for a second plant because their first try at it failed,” laughed Shaw.

They ran out of plants, but another Whonnock resident saved the day by donating more seeds.

“So I planted some more seeds and gave away more plants” said Shaw. “I did not want anyone who wanted to participate in this to miss out.”

Updates of how pumpkins were growing started appearing on social media. In Whonnock style, there were reports of pumpkin casualties – sheep ate entire pumpkins, goats nibbled funny patterns in them, and chickens pecked holes all over prized pumpkins.

A local woodwork and artist offered to create signs for both the winner and the one who would come in dead last.

The winner, at 109 pounds, of the first annual Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest were Joanne and Trevor Halliday. The dead-last award went to a tiny 12-pound pumpkin.

READ ALSO: Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

Shaw said the event will be back again next year.

“It is safe to say that there will be many pumpkin pies eaten made in the community of Whonnock over the next few weeks,” she said Shaw. “Maybe just maybe some of those sheep, goats, chickens and llamas will also get to eat a few pumpkins.”

 

@MapleRidgeNews
newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Always-hungry goats, sheep and other livestock enjoyed the contest. (Contributed)

Previous story
B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Just Posted

Maple Ridge goaltender in WHL Cup

Kelsey with Team BC in prestigious tournament

LETTER: Elderly Maple Ridge woman grateful to retrieve her purse

Arlene Streng wishes she could personally thank the kind ‘lady’ who rescued her

ALONG THE FRASER: Gone fishing – a wee break from bad news

VIDEO: Fraser River’s sockeye and chinook in jeopardy of being wiped out as a result of Big Bar slide

Flu shots now available in pharmacies and clinics

15 locations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

E-mountain bikes now will be riding to the rescue

Maple Ridge squad can get to lost people, faster

ELECTION 2019: It’s so close, it could come down to who turns out to vote

Black Press Media’s polling analyst on the origins of predictive seat modelling in Canada

Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

Allegations of racism lead to ministry investigation at Vancouver private school

St. George’s School was contacted over school describes as ‘deeply offensive behaviour online’

Not a political question: Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta

Edmonton police estimated the size of the crowd at about 4,000

Zantac, the over-the-counter heartburn drug, pulled in Canada, U.S.

Health Canada also investigates possible carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs

$50,000 reward for ‘extremely violent’ South Surrey murder suspect renewed

Offer for information on Brandon Teixeira to remain in effect through April, 2020

B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Mike Farnworth says he wants regional issues considered when it comes to licensing

Greta Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta, but doesn’t talk oilsands

Swedish teen was met with some oil and gas industry supporters who came in a truck convoy

Scheer denies spreading ‘misinformation’ in predicting unannounced Liberal taxes

Conservative leader had claimed that a potential NDP-Liberal coalition could lead to a hike in GST

Most Read