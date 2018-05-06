Good Reads: Discover new books and other library materials

Sometimes finding the perfect book is difficult.

Do you ever get stuck reading books by the same author because you can’t find anything else you like? Do you want to try a new genre, like historical fiction, science fiction, horror or graphic novels, but don’t know where to begin? Are you looking for the perfect beach read to take with you on holiday?

The Reading Room at www.fvrl.bc.ca can help you answer all these questions and so much more.

Launched in early 2018, the Reading Room is a virtual space to help you discover new books and other library materials to enjoy. With Reading Advisor, get a personalized reading list (or viewing list) delivered straight to your email inbox. Just answer a few questions about your reading and viewing preferences. An FVRL Reading Adviser will respond with some great suggestions – just for you.

Tune in to ReadRadio podcast for recommendations by library staff. In each podcast you’ll hear an FVRL staffer share some of their favourite books, movies, TV shows and music. We post a new episode every other Friday. Follow us on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher or TuneIn.

And don’t forget to subscribe to receive the fabulous NextReads email newsletters. Each newsletter describes good reads and new books in a specific fiction genre or non-fiction topic, all available from FVRL.

Not only can you discover great new reads at the library, but you can also discover the wonders of the night sky. Fraser Valley Regional Library offers easy-to-use, portable telescopes for loan. Through telescope lending we hope to inspire our customers with a rewarding introduction to the world of astronomy, stimulate interest in science and foster scientific literacy. Want to borrow a Telescope Kit? All you need is an FVRL card.

Learn more about your universe through discussions with local astronomers. Join us for our Astronomers Series on Thursday, May 10 at 7 p.m., when we will host expert Christa van Laerhoven, who is an astrophysicist at the University of British Columbia. She is a talented and engaging speaker who has given talks to both academic and community audiences, having visited many libraries and schools. She is an OSIRIS-REx Ambassador and a panelist on reddit.com’s AskScience.

• For more information about the FVRL Playground or any other library programs or services, contact Maple Ridge Public Library at 604-467-7417 or check out our events information online.

Sarah Jost is a librarian at Maple Ridge Public Library.