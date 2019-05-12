Maple Ridge Public Library. (THE NEWS/files)

Good Reads: Plan next travel adventure at library

Many resources at Maple Ridge Public Library.

It is the time of year when we start to make summer travel plans and the library is here to help.

From travel guides to language lessons, we have many resources at Maple Ridge Public Library to make your trip-planning easier and more fun.

If you have ever considered travelling the Inside Passage, don’t miss Elspeth Bowers’ presentation as she shares her one-of-a-kind journey into the Pacific Northwest route on the MV Aurora Explorer. This 135’ landing craft transports a wide variety of heavy equipment and general freight throughout remote inlets along the coast and can accommodate 12 paying guests per trip. Will this be your adventure for 2019?

Elspeth will be presenting on May 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Fraser Room. This is a free event and no registration is required.

We also keep a large collection of travel guides to places all over the world. These guides are published within the last two years and often contain maps and tons of travel tips.

Many of the Lonely Planet guides are also available as e-books, so they are so easy to download and have on hand when you are travelling.

If your idea of adventure includes hiking around the province, the Maple Ridge Public Library has a large selection of local topographical maps of the terrain in the lower mainland and around B.C.

FVRL Overdrive Global Road Warrior is an online resource that allows you to access maps, cultural and travel information, and country reports for over 175 countries. You can use your library card to open this digital resource and read online or print what you need.

READ ALSO: Library champions and world languages at library.

Along with the downloadable travel guides, any long flight or drive will be much more entertaining with a selection of downloaded audio and e-books.

You can load up to 20 e-books or audiobooks onto your smartphone or tablet before you go, and with WiFi, you can return and load more on your journey.

Check out FVRL Overdrive and RBDigital in the Digital Resources section of our website for information on how to set up an account.

Happy travels.

• To learn more about these resources and other Maple Ridge Public Library programs and services, call 604-467-7417 see fvrl.bc.ca.

– Jessica Armstrong is a librarian at Maple Ridge

Public Library.

