Herd of deer camp out in Yennadon front yard

Four bucks and two does rested under the shrubs of a Maple Ridge home Friday

It was quite a sight to see Friday, July 10 when Colt came across all these deer in the front yard of his great uncles home in the Yennadon area of Maple Ridge. (Colt McMyn/Special to The News)

Guess they didn’t get the memo on social distancing, or we’ll assume they’re a family or a bubble that have been socializing together throughout COVID.

A group of six deer were spotted lounging in the front yard of a home near Black Sheep Pub Friday morning, about 10 a.m.

These girls and boys were caught resting and sleeping in the front yard shrubs, not far from the road, said photographer Colt McMyn, who couldn’t believe his eyes.

The four bucks and two does were snuggled together in the front yard of his great uncle Ron McMyn’s one-acre property on 128th Avenue.

