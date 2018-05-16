Honeybee swarms can be collected safely in Chilliwack

Hot spring weather can bring out the honeybee swarms.
But there is no need to panic if you see one. There are honeybee “swarm collectors” in Chilliwack who are willing to help.
When a swarm has taken off, that is when they’re relatively docile, without a home or honey to defend.
We’re not talking about wasps or hornets or even bumblebees. But honeybees.
Luckily the Chilliwack Beekeepers community has a few volunteers willing to come collect them for free.
If you see one, the best thing to do in Chilliwack is to contact Laura Delisle, Chilliwack Beekeepers Community Coordinator.
She has only had one call so far this spring.
“With all the hot weather we’ve been having we’ve seen a lot of bee colonies swarm,” said Delisle.
”I think the big worry about swarms is over, as most hives that are going to swarm have already done so over the past three weeks with the heat waves, but that is not to say there isn’t still chances for them.”
Bees typically swarm into June.
There is actually a saying that goes:
“A swarm in May is worth a load of hay, a swarm in June is worth a silver spoon, but a swarm in July is not worth a fly.”
The community coordinator of the bee swarm collectors said she is a little surprised not to have had more calls so far in 2018.
“People are either not seeing them high up in trees, or they are finding homes in nooks and crannies, or there are beekeepers catching them! I have, however, received calls for wasps and bumbles,” Delisle said.
But they can’t help with those.
The Chilliwack Beekeeping Community has a list of dedicated ‘swarm catchers’ in the community, who are happy to come collect a honeybee swarm, free of charge. Call the group coordinator, Laura at 604-819-9278 or email: chilliwackbeekeepers@gmail.com
