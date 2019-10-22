Hospice society hosts fifth annual Oktoberfest

Contestants in the stein holding contest hold their beverage at arms length for as long as possible. (Contributed)

A Gute Zeit was had by all at the fifth annual Ridge Meadows Hospice Society Oktoberfest on Friday night.

Lindsey Willis, the executive director of the society, said the event raised a whopping $14,000, where it has not topped $10,000 in recent years, so it was a huge success as a fundraiser.

She said the increase was due to sponsorships, and with Chances covering the music and Canadian Tire covering major expenses.

More than 200 people donned their lederhosen and dirndls were at Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall for a traditional German dinner, beer, and to dance the night away to the music of the Oktoberators band.

“We’re grateful to the community for their ongoing support,” said Willis.

The funds raised will help to support the grief support groups run by Hospice.

Willis said the society has already booked St. Luke’s Hall on Oct. 23, 2020 for next year’s Oktoberfest.

