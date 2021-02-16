Some authors had two titles that made the FVRL list of 2019’s most borrowed books. (Langley Advance Times – Files)

Hours being extended at most Fraser Valley library locations

Local libraries to be open an extra hour in the evening on weekdays

Hours are being extended at most Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) locations, to help customers through the pandemic.

The changes start on Feb. 22, when evening hours will be extended by one hour Monday through Thursday.

“The community is eager to access and use the library. Extending the hours is in direct response to our customers telling us they needed more time to pick up holds during the week,” said Heather Scoular, director of customer experience. “FVRL continues to reimagine library services and create new ones based on the shift in customer behaviours and needs resulting from the ongoing pandemic.”

Gayle Martin, board chair says the demand for services remains high throughout their region.

“Our staff is doing everything they can to help our communities cope in these tough times,” she said.

They add that their library staff have being working hard to create an in-person library experience that is welcoming and safe for all. When customers visit, they will still find friendly staff, and can access to much of the library’s public space and services.

This includes browsing the collection, computer and printer access, item returns, and more. An adapted FVRL Express holds pick up service is available for customers who prefer a more convenient and contact-free experience.

The extra hour means several locations are now open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday. They are Abbotsford, Aldergrove, Chilliwack, City of Langley, Clearbrook, George Mackie, Ladner Pioneer, Maple Ridge, Mission, Muriel Arnason, Murrayville, Pitt Meadows, Sardis, Terry Fox, Tsawwassen, Walnut Grove and White Rock.

In Agassiz, the library will now be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with an added hour on Wednesday for FVRL Express services only.

At Brookswood and Fort Langley, the extended hours are Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Hope, the library will now be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

For full hours of your local library, FVRL Express, online library card sign up, virtual programs and digital content, visit www.fvrl.ca or call your local library.

