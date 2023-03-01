Hundreds attend rock and gem show in Maple Ridge

Thomas Barker demonstrates his ultrasonic drill for drilling holes in stones. (Dr. Siyi Chen/Special to The News) Polished stones and gems for pendants. (Dr. Siyi Chen/Special to The News) A large, vibrant crowd at the Maple Ridge Lapidary Club’s Rock and Gem Show. (Dr. Siyi Chen/Special to The News) An amethyst crystal cluster on display. (Dr. Siyi Chen/Special to The News) An opal from Ethiopia. (Dr. Siyi Chen/Special to The News)

Everything from rough rocks to precious gems were on display at the Maple Ridge Lapidary Club’s Rock and Gem show over the weekend.

More than 1,300 visitors – from newborn to beyond 90 – descended on the new Albion Community Centre in Maple Ridge for the event where there were 18 different vendors.

Past president of the club and an organizer of the show, Walt Pinder was happy with the turnout.

“Despite the snowfall our show at the new Albion Community Center enjoyed great suces,” he said.

Visitors were offered a variety of items from rough rock, polished rocks, precious gems, jewelry, and jewelry making supplies.

In additions there were demonstrations of different lapidary techniques including the use of an ultra-sonic drill to make holes in beads, how to make cabochons or the rounded-top rocks that is found in jewellery, and silversmiths and soapstone carvers will also be demonstrating their skills.

Food was supplied by culinary students and Chef Kyle from Samuel Robertson Technical school.

There were also door prizes, a live auction each day, and the Crack-a-Geode booth.

The next event will be the club’s Rock and Gem Market which is scheduled to take place later this year.

For more information about the club go to mapleridgelapidaryclub.com.

