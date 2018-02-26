Carolyn Stewart of Abbotsford shops for jewellery at the Maple Ridge Lapidary Club’s annual Rock and Gem Show on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Hundreds attend Rock and Gem Show in Pitt Meadows

Vendors filled both the upstairs and the downstairs rooms at Heritage Hall for the Maple Ridge Lapidary Club’s annual show and sale

Not a single parking spot was to be found at Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall on Sunday for the Maple Ridge Lapidary Club’s annual Rock and Gem Show.

Hundreds of people attended the weekend long event to purchase rocks, gems or lapidary supplies from one of the dozens of vendors or simply to watch the live demonstrations.

Vendors filled both the upstairs and the downstairs rooms. There was a live auction of precious rocks on both days plus hourly draws for door prizes.

Dave Foster was making silver flowers at the show. He is a silversmith that teaches his craft at the Maple Ridge Lapidary Club.

Mette Kuhr and Carol Mckissock were both sanding and filing serpentine sculptures.

Kuhr enjoys carving starfish. More than five starfish carved out of marble sat in front of her during her demonstration. She usually carves the starfish into marble because if they are polished right they will never collect dust.

“The more you polish it the deeper the colour will be,” said Kuhr showing off her latest serpentine starfish.

Carolyn Stewart of Abbotsford was shopping for jewellery.

The club is celebrating their 60th anniversary this year. A special celebration will be held in July.

