Japanese community was strong in early Maple Ridge

May is Asian Heritage Month in Canada

This building which was originally built as a Buddhist Temple in the 1930s. (Special to The News)

May is Asian Heritage Month in Canada, and the Maple Ridge Museum and Archives offered a look back at Maple Ridge’s history of settlement by Japanese Canadians.

In the 1920s and 1930s, one-third of the population of Maple Ridge was of Japanese descent.

There was a building which was originally built as a Buddhist Temple in the 1930s. It eventually became the Christian Reform Church, before the home of several local businesses. It still stands today at Dewdney Trunk Road and 216th Street.

The museum has original panels on display that bear the names of the Japanese residents who built this structure nearly a 100 years ago.