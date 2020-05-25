A historical marker commemorates Belle Morse Park in Maple Ridge. The local park was officially names after the former mayor and city councillor in 1997. (Richard Brophy/Special to The News)

‘Just getting to know Maple Ridge’: local resident discovers historical markers

Belle Morse Park was named after the former mayor who also served as a city councillor

Spending more times outdoors during the pandemic led a local resident to discover markers that provide snap shots of Maple Ridge history.

Richard Brophy moved to Maple Ridge just two years ago and has been cycling around the community to familiarize himself with the area.

“Just getting to know Maple Ridge – know the neighbourhood,” the 65-year-old told The News.

During a recent bike ride Brophy discovered two historical markers.

One at a local park (23600 105 Ave.) that commemorates former Maple Ridge mayor Belle Morse.

“Belle Morse Park was construction in 1993 to serve the residents in the Kanaka Ridge Subdivision and was officially named after Belle Morse in [a] ceremony on April 26, 1997. The site was chosen as the most suitable park to be so named in light of Belle’s significant involvement with the Agricultural Association and Search and Rescue Organization,” the sign reads.

A former city councillor Morse later served as mayor from 1991 to 1993.

She was born in Lanigan, Sask. and moved to Maple Ridge with her family in 1936, according to the sign.

“She received her teaching certificate in Vancouver and began her career in Maple Ridge, teaching through the school district,” the marker continues.

Brophy then came to learn about the 240 Street Bridge at Kanaka Creek.

The historical markers says the bridge is dedicated to the citizen of Maple Ridge and was officially opened in February 2010.

At the time Ernie Daykin was mayor the city. He served from 2008 to 2014.

maple ridge

