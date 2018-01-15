Abbotsford resident Florencio (June) Ancheta is forever grateful to his friend Mike Dauncey, the associate pastor at Langley’s Church in the Valley, after Dauncey donated a kidney to him. The kidney transplant procedure took place Jan. 10 at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver. Submitted photo

‘Kidney twins are doing great’ after life-altering operation

Mike Dauncey donated kidney to parishioner who would otherwise face dialysis for rest of his life

For the rest of his life, Florencio (June) Ancheta will carry a piece of his friend, and pastor, Mike Dauncey with him.

The associate pastor at Langley’s Church in the Valley, Dauncey donated one of his kidneys to Ancheta last week.

It was a potentially life-altering transplant operation for Ancheta, an Abbotsford resident who was diagnosed with kidney deterioration in September 2015, and was forced to stop working that December.

This caused the family great anxiety, as did the fact that Ancheta’s dad died at the age of 35 and his older brother died at 45 from the same disease, according to Dauncey’s sister, Dayna.

On Jan. 6, 2016, Ancheta’s doctor told him that he had to start dialysis or he would die.

• SEE RELATED STORY

After discovering he was a suitable donor for Ancheta, Dauncey happily made the sacrifice.

If this transplant didn’t happen, Ancheta would have faced being on continuous dialysis for the rest of his life. This would mean three hospital trips each week for the procedure, severely limiting his ability to work or travel very far.

Dialysis, explained Ancheta, is the process of cleaning a patient’s blood.

Dauncey is happy to make what he considers a small sacrifice that will make a big difference for his friend.

“I’m not giving my life to him; I’m giving him a part of my life,” Dauncey said. “It all does goes back to what God said. That’s the inspiration. Jesus, when he was on this Earth, taught us to live for others, to give. That was what his whole message was: to give to others.”

On Jan. 13, Dauncey’s sister Dayna reported that the “transplant happened on Wednesday (Jan. 10) and the kidney twins are doing great.”

The operation was done at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Previous story
Looking Back: Heritage stands test of time in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Rally in Maple Ridge against supportive housing and shelter

Two gatherings on weekend, and another in the works

Looking Back: Heritage stands test of time in Pitt Meadows

Why not donate percentage of every dollar spent on chicken burger to museum and help protect our heritage?

The Curtain divide brings two people together

International award winning short includes director and lead actress both from Maple Ridge.

Hundreds attend Christmas Haven celebration in Maple Ridge

The festive event on Christmas eve gathers people who don’t want to be alone during the holidays

Helping animals is the frosting on the cupcake

National Cupcake Day takes place Feb. 26

UPDATED: Ridge RCMP assist in Mission arrests

Two suspects fled from Eighteen Pastures golf course.

Singer of the Cranberries dead at 46

Her publicist says Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Toronto police say young girl made up story about hijab

The investigation has been closed after 11-year-old girl claimed her hijab was cut by a scissors-wielding man

Fentanyl-laced meth and phones seized after second prison drone drop

A pre-Christmas drone drop was followed by a second incident in Abbotsford on Dec. 30

Field set for Scotties Tournament of Hearts national curling championship

The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts begins on Jan. 27 in Penticton

Man charged with fraud makes brief court appearance

Mike Gould, who pledged millions to hockey team, will be back in court on Feb. 13.

5 to start your day

Boy hit in Vancouver shootout, RCMP truck hits a power pole and more

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

Most Read