Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Langara College honours 49 alums and staff to mark 49 years

School received more than 200 nominations for the awards that recognize one’s community impact

Forty-nine people will be honoured at Vancouver’s Langara College on Wednesday night as the school celebrates the community contributions of its alumni and staff over the last 49 years.

The post-secondary institution received more than 200 nominations from the Langara community, and honourees were selected based on their impact at the school, in their field, or on the world.

Recipients include Lake Country Mayor James Baker, District of Stewart Mayor Galina Durant, president of the BC New Democratic Party Craig Keating, Musqueam First Nation Chief Wayne Sparrow, and Black Press Media publisher Mary Kemmis.

“Langarans are making important contributions to our community in so many different ways,” said Lisa Fisher, vice president of external development. “They are nurses, social workers, business leaders, childcare workers, journalists, actors, entrepreneurs, scientists and more.”

The school, which serves about 23,000 students a year, is marking its 49th year on West 49 Avenue.

A complete list of the “49 Langarans” is on the college’s website.

