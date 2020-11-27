Largest auction fundraiser for Maple Ridge charity moved online

More than 100 items to bid on to support Community Services

The largest silent auction fundraiser of the year for Community Services has been moved online.

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services, like a lot of other community organizations, is struggling to raise much needed funds and is hoping the community will support the less fortunate from the comfort of their homes this year.

Money raised from Shop With A Purpose will be going towards the agency’s programming in the community, said Shelley Grogan, director of fund development for Community Services.

“With so much change due to COVID this year, and an increase in vulnerable people in our community, it is vitally important for us to continue to raise funds so that there is a place to turn to when people are struggling,” said Grogan.

The auction will support the agency’s 31 programs – meals for isolated seniors, counselling for families, support for children who are victims of violence, mental health and addictions support for youth; and more.

There are 112 items to bid on including: a barbecue freezer pack from Hopcott Premium Meats; a TCA 56 inch PRO Series roller cabinet; a photograph of Trevor Linden and Kirk McLean of the Vancouver Canucks, signed by McLean; a Foamers’ Folly gift pack; one week stay at the Legends in Whistler; and a gift certificate for one month of unlimited yoga at Centered Within Yoga.

Shop With A Purpose ends at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

To bid go to trellis.org/shop_with_a_purpose.

