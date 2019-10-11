Letter: Do some research, ask Maple Ridge candidates questions on climate change

Kids already doing this, writer notes

Editor, The News:

The climate in Canada is warming twice as fast as in the rest of the world, and in B.C. and in Alberta in particular, devastating wild fires have laid much of the country to waste. And infernos have no boundaries – our American neighbours to the south are suffering too.

Local candidates in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Mission need to be in the forefront in urging for emergency climate change action. Do you want the children of B.C. to face a future of even more charred forests?

I have made my choice for the coming federal election.

If readers are still undecided, they should read everything they can get hold of about the threat to the environment, and then choose thoughtfully, having first asked the candidates what they plan to do about climate change.

Young people are already doing this. Shouldn’t adults?

Carla Reed

Maple Ridge

