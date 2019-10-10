Letter: Trudeau will say anything to get re-elected

Editor, The News:

Of course Liberal candidate Dan Ruimy defends Trudeau (Ruimy defends embattled Liberal leader, The News, Sept. 20.) If he didn’t, he might as well resign right now.

As for Justin Trudeau, he was not a teenager when he did this, but a 29-year-old adult and a teacher, living in an environment where his dad was prime minister until Justin was 13 years old, so he should have known, nay must have known, about the ramifications of publicly black-facing.

Be that as it may, we all do stupid things in life, but the problem lies much deeper with Trudeau.

Sure, he is profusely apologizing now, but only after this has come to light, but he is still reluctantly owning up to any more instances as they surface.

This follows a predictable pattern: denying, making excuses, trying to justify and eventually apologizing when there is no way out.

And what about his promise of “only” a $10-billion dollar deficit, ballooning to $30 billion instead of the promised balanced budget in three years and still rising sharply since then?

We all know that he must have known that was just an empty promise to get the votes or, if he did not, he was and still is, completely incompetent.

Even now, the promises he makes are either re-announcements of earlier ones or ones that our grandchildren’s grandchildren will still be paying for.

To me it’s clear that he is not to be trusted in anything he says, that he will say anything to get re-elected and is not seeing people other than as potential voters.

Walter Verwoerd

Maple Ridge