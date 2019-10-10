Letter: Trudeau will say anything to get re-elected

Just empty promises to get votes?

Editor, The News:

Of course Liberal candidate Dan Ruimy defends Trudeau (Ruimy defends embattled Liberal leader, The News, Sept. 20.) If he didn’t, he might as well resign right now.

As for Justin Trudeau, he was not a teenager when he did this, but a 29-year-old adult and a teacher, living in an environment where his dad was prime minister until Justin was 13 years old, so he should have known, nay must have known, about the ramifications of publicly black-facing.

Be that as it may, we all do stupid things in life, but the problem lies much deeper with Trudeau.

Sure, he is profusely apologizing now, but only after this has come to light, but he is still reluctantly owning up to any more instances as they surface.

This follows a predictable pattern: denying, making excuses, trying to justify and eventually apologizing when there is no way out.

And what about his promise of “only” a $10-billion dollar deficit, ballooning to $30 billion instead of the promised balanced budget in three years and still rising sharply since then?

We all know that he must have known that was just an empty promise to get the votes or, if he did not, he was and still is, completely incompetent.

Even now, the promises he makes are either re-announcements of earlier ones or ones that our grandchildren’s grandchildren will still be paying for.

To me it’s clear that he is not to be trusted in anything he says, that he will say anything to get re-elected and is not seeing people other than as potential voters.

Walter Verwoerd

Maple Ridge

Previous story
Maple Ridge breast cancer survivor: Get checked

Just Posted

Letter: Trudeau will say anything to get re-elected

Just empty promises to get votes?

Pedestrian hit near Upper Maple Ridge Park

Fern Crescent blocked briefly near 236th

MP candidates clash in Maple Ridge

Face questions about the economy, debt, immigration and house prices

UPDATE: Liberals rally troops in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau stops in at campaign office

Mat Program not on this winter in Maple Ridge

May not be the need with modular housing up

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Guilty plea in Lower Mainland double homicide

The suspect arrested near the scene of a 2017 slaying has pleaded guilty

Bus and SeaBus drivers across Metro Vancouver take part in strike vote

Unifor officials say issues in talks with Coast Mountain include wages and working conditions

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Port Mann Bridge traffic jumped by 60% over 5 years: transportation ministry

Traffic on Pattullo Bridge has dropped by 17%, TransLink says

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Most Read