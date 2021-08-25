Local businesses organizing a 10k run for a cause in Maple Ridge

Partial proceeds from tickets to go to Alouette Addictions Society

Benjamin, Elijah, Melissa Nagai, Jessica Faedo and Tyler Towe will be hosting participants at the Deep Roots family farm in Maple Ridge. (Jessica Faedo/Special to The News)

A few Maple Ridge businesses are coming together to organize an event and a fundraiser for Alouette Addictions society.

The event is a Humble 10K Run through the dikes behind the Equestrian Centre on 224th, with a clearly marked path, volunteers at every turn, yoga class, family farm access, and a vegan lunch.

It will be about business owners working together to create a fun family event at the Deep Roots Family Farm, on Sunday Sept. 12, said Jessica Faedo one of the organizers, and a yoga teacher and health & wellness coach.

Registrations will be open until Sept. 7.

“We believe that in one way or another most people’s mental health has been directly or indirectly affected by the pandemic,” said Faedo.

“This fundraiser is about a few people doing their part to make a difference in our tiny corner of the world. We are grateful for our abilities and able bodies.”

Partial proceeds from every ticket purchased for the event, will be donated to Alouette Addictions Services.

“I think we all have been touched by addiction in some way or another and are grateful for the help Alouette addictions offers our friends, family, and community,” Faedo said, explaining why this particular cause was chosen for the fundraiser.

Joining Faedo in organizing the event are Melissa Nagai, owner of b.Pilates & Fitness studio, Tyler Towe who is the owner of Humble Roots Cafe, and the operators of Deep Roots Family Farm Dwayne, Melody, Sarah and Elijah.

Nagai will lead the participants through a warm up, after which the organizers will bring together the participants for the run. Humble Roots Cafe will then provide vegan wraps, sides and ice tea that will be waiting for participants, post-run.

Community members who would like to donate or book can visit: www.jessicafaedo.com

“One last thing, we need volunteers! Direct message me if you would like to trade time and effort for yoga and a vegan meal in a beautiful setting!” said Faedo.

