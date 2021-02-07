Children in need around the world to receive 373,000 gift-filled shoeboxes from Canadians, including more than 4,000 from Maple Ridge. (Frank King/Special to The News)

Children in need around the world to receive 373,000 gift-filled shoeboxes from Canadians, including more than 4,000 from Maple Ridge. (Frank King/Special to The News)

Local shoeboxes filled with gifts being delivered around the globe

In 2020, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows residents pack more Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes than 2019

Children around the globe, including some in Costa Rica and Senegal, are grateful for the kindness of people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Local residents stepped up and filled thousands of shoeboxes with toys, hygiene items, school supplies, and many other items during the 2020 Operation Christmas Child shoebox campaign that recently ended.

Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, Canadians “lovingly packed” 373,188 shoeboxes, 46,066 shoeboxes packed by B.C. residents, and of that, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents contributed 4,094 – a 20-per-cent increase compared to the previous year, said Samaritan’s Purse Canada’s Frank King.

RELATED: Boxes still available to fill for Ridge Meadows Operation Christmas Child

Distribution of the shoeboxes around the world has already begun. And, during the next few weeks, children in Central America and western Africa will be receiving shoeboxes packed by Canadians, King elaborated.

This was part of a worldwide total of 9,113,853 collected in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Finland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Australia, and New Zealand, said Randy Crosson, director of Operation Christmas Child Canada.

“Given the tremendous pandemic challenges all of us faced in 2020, we are extremely thankful to Canadians—many of whom are unemployed or facing economic uncertainty—for their generosity in continuing to support this program,” Crosson said.

“Each shoebox that someone fills is an opportunity to show hurting children that they are loved by God and by us, and the gifts Canadians have provided will once again bless children—many of whom have never before received a present,” he said.

Thousands of Canadians are taking advantage of Operation Christmas Child’s internet option that enables them to pack shoeboxes year round.

“Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows residents can still pack shoeboxes for children in need. Just visit www.PackaBox.ca and do it online,” King said.

RELATED: Meadowridge students give gifts for children abroad

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and hand-delivered more than 186 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 130 countries hurt by war, poverty, natural disaster, disease, and famine.

Operation Christmas Child is a program of Samaritan’s Purse Canada, a Christian relief and development organization.

.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charitymaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Sun sets over the Maple Ridge dikes

Just Posted

Children in need around the world to receive 373,000 gift-filled shoeboxes from Canadians, including more than 4,000 from Maple Ridge. (Frank King/Special to The News)
Local shoeboxes filled with gifts being delivered around the globe

In 2020, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows residents pack more Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes than 2019

Margarita Sanchez shared a picture captured recently of a winter sunset from the dikes in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sun sets over the Maple Ridge dikes

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

The Business Excellence Awards were held on Saturday evening.
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce honours its best

Annual Business Excellence Awards held Saturday night as virtual gala

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 7

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Cost pushing seniors to the brink of homelessness

Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows councils need to do more to ensure affordable housing for older residents

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
‘No evidence’ to support viral abduction attempt rumours: Coquitlam RCMP

Social media sources not to be believed, Mounties say

Rory Higgs poses in this undated handout photo. Rory Higgs was involuntarily detained in a psychiatric facility in B.C. multiple times, and says the only province where patients don’t have the right to refuse treatment should change its laws to protect vulnerable people and align with the rest of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Rory Higgs *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Jarring experience’ in B.C. psych wards because of ‘uniquely problematic’ law

B.C. is the only province where the Mental Health Act allows for so-called deemed consent to treatment

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammate Auston Matthews (34) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, February 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Red-hot Matthews scores 2 as Maple Leafs thump slumping Canucks 5-1

Simmonds also nets a pair for Toronto in easy win over Vancouver

(Black Press Media file photo)
South Asian COVID Task Force working to dispel vaccine myths

Doctor says she’s heard questions regarding infertility and what’s in the vaccine

Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association president Lynn Moseley visits the horses at the stables in Aldergrove. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Lower Mainlanders suffering from grief or anxiety can sign up for horse-riding therapy

Aldergrove’s Valley Therapeutic Riding Association announces help for mental health

A collision involving a train and an SUV took place early Saturday morning near 216th Street and 96th Avenue (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
VIDEO: Collision involving freight train and ‘abandoned’ SUV in Langley

No injuries reported in early morning crash that closed 96th Avenue near 216th Street

Most Read