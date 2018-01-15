Douglas and Violet McMyn on Ford Road, 1914. In the background is the little white church that is endowed with heritage status.

Looking Back: Heritage stands test of time in Pitt Meadows

Why not donate percentage of every dollar spent on chicken burger to museum and help protect our heritage?

“Heritage stands the test of time” is the theme of Heritage Week in 2018.

Feb. 19-25, museums, archives and heritage groups throughout the province will be celebrating how their efforts make this statement ring true.

Heritage B.C. is the impetus behind Heritage Week in the province and encourages all to “celebrate your community by visiting the many unique places and spaces in your community and share your experiences with the world.”

In Pitt Meadows, it will be business as usual, with a twist.

As always, we will open the doors of the oldest building in town and welcome visitors to the site on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday afternoon, and on Heritage Day, the 19th, we will have a special Memory Monday image to view on our Facebook page.

But what about the twist, you might ask. The twist is your chance to share your experience with the world with a soft launch introduction to our Canada at 150 Project – our Interactive Community History Map.

That will soon be up and running on our new website. The map is still under construction with our development team, but will be available by late February, and we invite anyone interested in the history of our community to visit the museum during Heritage Week to check out the new gallery kiosk viewing station.

We will show you how the map works and, if interested, you can plot a site and enter your memories of it (careful – this is a moderated site).

Eventually you will be able to view the map, suggest additions, and add information and memories from the comfort of your home. But why not get a head start and visit your community museum during a week that celebrates the history of our province and communities, and the people and groups who work hard to ensure heritage stands the test of time by staying relevant and inspiring.

Our new map, which has won a museum community “Change Maker” award, and website will eventually be located at pittmeadowsmuseum.com, and is funded, in part, by the Government of British Columbia, Canada 150 Grants.

Museum Sundays at the Pitt Meadows Museum start up again this week. On the 21st, 2-4 p.m., ice sculptures are on the schedule – come dressed for the chill.

On the 28th, we will be attempting an Old- Fashioned Taffy Pull. We can’t guarantee great taffy, but we can ensure fun.

And, as a final word, to cheeky McDonald’s Canada and your early January ad – $5 spent at this and other museums around the province helps “Heritage stands the test of time.”

What greater good does $5 spent on a chicken burger do? We challenge you – during Heritage Month – why not donate a percentage of every dollar spent on a chicken burger to your community museum and help us protect our heritage.

– Leslie Norman is curator at Pitt Meadows Museum.

