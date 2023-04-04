LOOKING BACK: History’s local diversity under-represented

Abby Lizee is the community engagement coordinator at the Maple Ridge Museum striving to better represent the community’s diverse past. (Special to The News)

by Abby Lizee/Special to The News

Maple Ridge Historical Society has been in operation since 1957, and in the past 66 years has accessioned tens of thousands of documents, photographs, and artifacts.

Thanks to the work of staff and volunteers through the years, we have a wealth of knowledge about many aspects of our city, especially the past 150 years of settlement, early settlers, and of certain groups such as the Finnish people who settled in Webster’s Corners.

While we are grateful for the work our predecessors have done, we acknowledge that there are gaps in our records.

When collecting stories and artifacts there is always a bias and a narrative, and in the past there has been a bias toward the European settlers and families, and domestic artifacts that come from these same families.

Our archival photos are overwhelmingly indicative of a city of white nuclear families. We know that it has never been a true reflection of the people who live here and we want to change that.

Throughout Maple Ridge’s history there have been many different people who called this place home.

There were the Kanaka, who were Hawaiians and who settled here and primarily worked as Hudson Bay Company employees.

There were the Japanese Canadians, who once made up between 30 and 35 per cent of Maple Ridge’s population, until they were forcibly removed from their homes and interned during the Second World War.

There were the South Asian community members who worked at Haney Brick and Tile Company.

There were, and are, LGBTQIA2S+ members of our community, an entire group for which we have zero representation in our collection.

These are historical examples, and barely scratch the surface of the diversity within our city limits today.

We know a lot about Maple Ridge, but we want to know more.

Because we outgrew our physical space in the 1990s we have not been collecting to the extent that we used to. We do not have the space to collect more artifacts, but we want our collection to reflect the Maple Ridge of today.

If you live in Maple Ridge, whether you have been here for generations or you moved here two years ago, the history of this city is part of your history, and we want to see all citizens reflected in that history.

If you identify as someone from an underrepresented community, please reach out to us.

We are happy to accept your photos and documents. You can also find us at many upcoming community events, where we will have opportunities for you to contribute your history.

We are the Maple Ridge Museum and we represent all of Maple Ridge. All of Maple Ridge’s stories are important to us, which is why we want ALL of Maple Ridge’s stories.

If you have any records, photographs, or other documents you are interested in donating to us, please contact Gordana at mrmarchives@gmail.com and include a brief summary of what you would like to donate.

Digital or physical records are welcome.

– Abby Lizee is the community engagement coordinator for the Maple Ridge Museum & Community Archives

PAST COLUMNS:

LOOKING BACK: A historic love story with an unhappy ending

and

LOOKING BACK: Musty hidden letters reveal forbidden love affairs

.

story tags

Heritagehistorymaple ridge