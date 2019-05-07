(Pitt Meadows Museum) Annie Louise Cook’s wedding dress predates the arrival of the CPR.

Looking Back: Museum Week in Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge

‘Exhibits and programs are not all that museums are about.’

Let me start with a reminder that May 18-24 is B.C. Museum week, and for residents of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge area, you have two fabulous facilities you can visit.

The Pitt Meadows Museum is located at 12294 Harris Road in Pitt Meadows. The Maple Ridge Museum is located in Jim Hadgkiss Park.

Here in Pitt Meadows, we are busy prepping for Pitt Meadows Day and the kick-off to our summer season by finishing off our new children’s area and Miss Pitt Meadows Day display. We are also putting the finishing touches on our Slumach’s Gold escape room.

As well, we are working hard to get our children’s anvil area ready at the Hoffmann and Son site, including the mounting of an anvil exhibit panel designed by last year’s summer student, Maddy Martin.

But exhibits and programs are not all that museums are about. We are also the keepers of the history of the areas we represent, and within the walls of this museum are amazing objects, documents, photographs and more that tell so much of the story of the people and groups who have made Pitt Meadows the community it is today.

Some of these items predate the municipality’s incorporation in 1914 and even date to before the arrival of everybody’s favorite talking point – the Canadian Pacific Rail line.

As a museum and society, we are honoured to be the custodians of these items and love giving tours and presentations when we can feature them.

However, for the almost 40 years the society and museum have operated, we have not been the tellers of the history of the longest residents of Pitt Meadows – Katzie First Nation.

It would seem there has always been an interest on the part of both the museum society and Katzie to accomplish this, but never any communication on the subject.

Now, with the help of the culture department at the City of Pitt Meadows, we are beginning the process of this missing area in the exhibits we house.

We won’t have anything in place for Museum Week or for this year’s Pitt Meadows Day, but are aiming for before year’s end.

Support museums and galleries (yes, Pitt Meadows has an art gallery and it is lovely) in Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and throughout B.C. by coming out and visiting us during Museum Week.

Leslie Norman is curator of the Pitt Meadows Museum.

Previous story
Pitt foundation still seeking top citizen nominees

Just Posted

Looking Back: Museum Week in Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge

‘Exhibits and programs are not all that museums are about.’

Pitt foundation still seeking top citizen nominees

Deadline is Mother’s Day.

New condos pitched for former Northumberland Court site

Proposal for downtown Maple Ridge to council.

Private pot store seeks OK from Maple Ridge council

Spiritleaf wants to open in Valley Fair Mall

Bear may have caused fire that destroyed Pitt Meadows barn

Fire chief says likely marauding bruin knocked over heat lamp.

‘Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea:’ HBO jokes after ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

Recent airline crashes run against trend toward safer flying

In the U.S., no airline passengers were killed in accidents from 2009 until April 2018

As child benefits climb, feds look to get payments in to families missing out

Canada Child benefit increase will miss just over one-fifth of Indigenous families living on reserves

‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP

Paul Manly will join Elizabeth May in the House of Commons, doubling the Green caucus

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted

B.C. unions expect membership gains from labour code changes

NDP government still considering response to ‘gig economy’ trend

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Most Read