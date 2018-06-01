Lynn Papp award winner has spirit of generosity

Mackenzie Kyle volunteers throughout community.

A Pitt Meadows teen who volunteers simply because she enjoys making others feel happy is the winner of this years Lynn Papp Community Service Award.

Penny Griffin, career prep and work experience coordinator with Pitt Meadows secondary, Mackenzie Kyle was different the moment she met her.

Kyle was looking for a volunteer sheet because she had called bingo at The Wesbrooke, a Pitt Meadows retirement home.

“I had to giggle because I thought, ‘What other 15 year old is out there calling bingo at a seniors home,’” Griffin said.

“She is so polite. Polite and very inclusive,” Griffin said of the Grade 12 student.

Kyle is honoured to receive the award.

“I have been volunteering truly out of my own heart for a long time and I never asked for anything, never expected anything because I was giving my time,” said Kyle.

“I started volunteering because there are not enough people who give their time back to others and I kind of noticed that so I just wanted to give my time to those who needed it.”

Kyle is continuously fundraising for the Friends In Need Food Bank through the various committees and groups she is involved in with at school, including the Youth Firefighter Academy with the Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service and with the CP Holiday Train stop in Pitt Meadows.

This past year, Kyle helped a fellow participant in the firefighter academy by encouraging her to go to school.

Kyle speaks several languages, including German, Griffin said, and it was during a German test in Delta when somebody went into medical distress and Kyle jumped into action. Using her lifeguard training, she applied first aid and waited for first responders to arrive.

“Didn’t say a thing to us when she got back. It wasn’t until that school district sent a letter to our principal. That’s how we found out about,” Griffin said.

Kyle is also an ambassador for the French immersion program, volunteering her time to speak with elementary school students and participating in programs at the library.

Kyle plans to go to Douglas College next year and wants to become a French kindergarten teacher.

Previous story
Young Langley man’s life revolves around dialysis

Just Posted

Lynn Papp award winner has spirit of generosity

Mackenzie Kyle volunteers throughout community.

Sky-high insurance premium hits Pitt Meadows farmer

Facing ICBC bill of $40,000 to ensure 16-year-old Dodge Caravan

Ridge Meadows cops’ bikes stolen in break and enter last month

Cycles were used for fundraising event

Fraser River flood watch threat over in Maple Ridge

Water readings down at Mission gauge

Tyler O’Neill living the dream

The latest Maple Ridge professional athlete

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

5 to start your day

Richmond man charged in concerning captive case, nearly $50,000 raised for Mission toddler and more

Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 in the Okanagan Valley.

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Military swoops in after B.C. hikers find live mortar

CFB Esquimault team comes in and disposes of live ordnance found in North Okanagan provincial park

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons.

Ottawa will work with Canadian aluminum, steel companies to ensure jobs safe: PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will work with Canadian companies hit by punishing U.S. tariffs

Most Read