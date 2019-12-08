Callum Davie of Maple Ridge wants children to stay safe while playing. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge amputee spreads message of safety at Vancouver Santa parade

Callum Davie is a member of The War Amps Child Amputee program

A Maple Ridge child amputee brought the message of playing safe to the annual Vancouver Santa Claus parade.

Callum Davie, 13, who was born missing his left forearm, was on The War Amps float at the parade spreading the message of being aware of dangers when playing.

RELATED: Maple Ridge boy has bike and prosthetic arm stolen

Davie is a member of The War Amps Child Amputee, CHAMP, program, and has met other children who have lost limbs in accidents. Now he wants others to play safe and to be able to spot the danger before you play.

The War Amps is a non-profit organization founded by amputee war veterans returning home from the First World War in 1918.

The goal of the agency is for amputees to help amputees by providing: financial assistance to amputees for artificial limbs; education about living with an amputation; and programs for future independence for child amputees.

War Amps also provides assistance to war amputees and disabled veterans, the organization advocates for the rights of all amputees, it provides amputee employment through the key tag service and throughout the association and promotes awareness campaigns like PLAYSAFE and DRIVESAFE.

 

