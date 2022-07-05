Maple Ridge artist will paint live at exhibit

Raeanne Schachter will be bringing her bold and colourful style to the Fort Gallery

Maple Ridge artist Raeanne Schachter will be holding as artist-in-action exhibit. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge artist will painting live and bringing her colourful artistic creations to life at an upcoming exhibition at the Fort Gallery in Fort Langley.

Raeanne Schachter will be drawing from her current collection, Dames: Women With Bodies. The exhibit will include feature-sized acrylic paintings, action drawings, and sculpture which all focus on female form and posture.

Schachter uses bold colours, distinct brush strokes, peculiar shapes, and purposeful distortion to offer a brash alternative to the so-called typical woman.

“I’m not a sit-still kind of person, I prefer to be active and move around. I paint with that same energy and show my emotional temperature by using thick paint, bold colours, and distinct brush strokes. I have an ardent interest in viewer reaction and want to excite and energize people and places,” said Schachter.

Schachter most recently held a solo exhibition at Place des Arts in Coquitlam.

This exhibit, Schachter promises, will evolve as she paints. She is hoping people take time to talk with her and says she will welcoming all comments.

The exhibit will be running from 11-6 p.m. from Aug. 1-8 at the Fort Gallery, 9048 Glover Rd. in Fort Langley.

Closing Reception will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday August 7.

It is a free event and open to the public with no appointment required.

All artwork is available for sale – cash, e-transfer, Visa, and MasterCard will be accepted.

Currently Schachter works out of her studio in Maple Ridge and is represented by Kizmit Gallery in Fort Langley.

For more information about the artist go to raeanneschachter.com.

