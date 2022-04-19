Maple Ridge Black Bear Society looking for volunteers

With spring and the increasing activity of bears in Maple Ridge, the new Maple Ridge Black Bear Society is putting out a call for volunteers.
The group is asking for people to be involved in:
- Dispersing educational materials in target areas
- Coordinating and assisting at community events
- Fundraising and donations work to pay for signs, flyers, electric fences, educational material and Critter Care.
- Grant writers, content creators and graphic artists
The group asks people who are interested to contact executive director Leah Cooke at mapleridgebears@gmail.com.
Is there more to the story? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.