More public education is key to protecting bears from conflicts with humans. (The News files)

Maple Ridge Black Bear Society looking for volunteers

More people needed to help public education effort to protect wildlife

With spring and the increasing activity of bears in Maple Ridge, the new Maple Ridge Black Bear Society is putting out a call for volunteers.

The group is asking for people to be involved in:

  • Dispersing educational materials in target areas
  • Coordinating and assisting at community events
  • Fundraising and donations work to pay for signs, flyers, electric fences, educational material and Critter Care.
  • Grant writers, content creators and graphic artists

The group asks people who are interested to contact executive director Leah Cooke at mapleridgebears@gmail.com.

