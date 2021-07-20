Maple Ridge business hosts community yard sale for wildfire relief

Some community members in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood came together over the weekend for a yard sale, live music, and barbecue to raise funds for wildfire relief.

On July 17, Louis Bayard of Louis Leather opened up the area adjacent to his shop for community members for a yard sale of sorts, to raise funds for those affected by the Lytton wildfire and other wildfires.

“The whole reason behind this fundraiser was because we talked to the local Lions club, and they were bringing in some stuff to sell to raise funds for Lytton, so to help out with that, we decided to do this fundraiser,” Bayard said. “I asked community members to come and set up their own table, at no cost, and sell their goods.”

A portion of what was sold, would go towards the fundraiser but a final tally was not available at the time.

The yard sale saw several community members bring in their used household items. There also was a table selling mint-condition Hot Wheels cars. Hotwheels Bob, as the owner of these cars, refers to himself, said he would be donating 25 per cent of the sales he made to the wildfire relief efforts.

Bayard had also arranged a barbeque and for CCR Tribute band Bad Moon Riders’ Mike Kelly to perform live at the event to promote, and encourage passers-by to stop in and shop.

As the day progressed, the event saw several people come by to shop, eat and listen to Kelly perform.

“I am hoping to hold such yard sales throughout the summer to help bring the community together over weekends,” Bayard said, adding that he would love to give another platform to the vendors at the community market, too, to sell on Sundays.

“We are always doing things to help the community; that’s the whole point of it all – helping the community, bringing the community together, and looking after each other’s backs,” he said.

