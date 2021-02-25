One of 24 felines trapped and brought to Katie’s Place from a local business. (Magda Romanow/Special to The News)

One of 24 felines trapped and brought to Katie’s Place from a local business. (Magda Romanow/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge cat shelter turns 20

Katie’s Place has taken in thousands of felines among other small animals

A local cat shelter celebrating their 20th anniversary, started the year off with a gift they were not expecting.

Just before Christmas, Katie’s Place received a call from a local business that there was a cat colony on their property.

So, volunteers from the Maple Ridge no-kill cat shelter set up numerous live traps and by New Year had trapped and transported 24 felines to their facility on Jackson Avenue.

On January 17, the cats were then brought to Maple Ridge Veterinary Hospital where three dedicated veterinarians and a team of support staff weighed, sedated, performed blood work, trimmed nails, prepped for surgery and spayed or neutered and tattooed and further monitored each cat before they were returned to Katie’s Place.

“We were planning on throwing a huge party to celebrate our birthday but because of the pandemic all party plans were put on hold. Instead we started this year with a spay and neuter marathon for 24 cats,” said Magda Romanow, a volunteer at the shelter.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge student raising money for cats through school project

These 24 cats are only a fraction of the amount of felines, among other animals, that volunteers at the shelter have helped since its opening.

To date more than 4,000 cats, in addition to a couple of sheep, numerous bunnies, several rats and a few birds, have been taken in.

Two volunteers helped start the shelter that was run out of a little red barn behind a Maple Ridge home in 2001.

Then, with the help of the city and the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA, they found a new plot of land along Jackson Road.

READ MORE: Don’t call me ‘baby’

Now the shelter can house up to 125 cats at a time, with separate enclosures for new or convalescent cats or those sick with the feline leukemia virus.

Volunteers either adopt out the animals or provide a permanent sanctuary for the rest.

“It has been 20 years since we opened our doors without a solid plan, no money, a couple of stray cats, a ton of faith, and a grumpy feline resident of the original barn named Katie,” said Romanow.

“We had no idea how long we would actually last, how big we would grow, and how much support we would get from this amazing community,” she added.

Katie’s Place, noted Romanow, has become a safe haven for animals that other rescues cannot accommodate.

“The animals that end up in our care have special needs, are high maintenance, and some are just plain peculiar,” added the long-time volunteer.

Currently there are more than 100 volunteers at the shelter.

January 17, wasn’t all about the 24 cats that were saved, said Romanow. It was also about the kittens that would not be born to discarded pets living on the streets.

Romanow is hoping to make 2021 a memorable year for the shelter and the community that has supported them.

The team will be planning events and fundraisers to mark their anniversary throughout the year.

For more information call 604-463-7917 or go to katiesplaceshelter.com or their Facebook page.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

One of 24 felines trapped and brought to Katie’s Place from a local business. (Magda Romanow/Special to The News)

One of 24 felines trapped and brought to Katie’s Place from a local business. (Magda Romanow/Special to The News)

Previous story
Katzie First Nation recognizes Pink Shirt Day with ‘honking’ parade
Next story
From pets to wildlife, BC SPCA offers animal education programs geared to youth

Just Posted

One of 24 felines trapped and brought to Katie’s Place from a local business. (Magda Romanow/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge cat shelter turns 20

Katie’s Place has taken in thousands of felines among other small animals

Maple Ridge and Langley Township have made the Smart21 list.
Virtual conference co-hosts Maple Ridge and Langley Township make list of Smart21

21 communities shortlisted for Intelligent Community of the Year after online event

Snowfall warnings Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 for parts of the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon. (Jennifer Feinberg/The Chilliwack Progress)
Winter storm warnings Thursday for Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon

Snow is expected to become heavier as day progresses with snowfall amounts of up to 30 centimetres

Annemieke Vrijmoed sent in this photo that for her captures the magic of the Fraser River.
SHARE: The magic of the Fraser River

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Members of Katzie First Nation got into the spirit of Pink Shirt Day with honking, car decoration, and drumming. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Katzie First Nation recognizes Pink Shirt Day with ‘honking’ parade

Community rallies together to promote anti-bullying message

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

The booklet roots present day activism in the history of racist policies, arguing the history must be acknowledged in order to change. (CCPA)
New resource dives into 150 years of racist policy in B.C.

Racist history must be acknowledged in order to change, authors say

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The BC SPCA is offering many chances for school-aged kids to learn about animal welfare and other animal topics. Pictured here is Keith, a three-month-old kitten seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
From pets to wildlife, BC SPCA offers animal education programs geared to youth

BC SPCA offering virtual spring break camps, workshops and school presentations

The missing camper heard a GSAR helicopter, and ran from his tree well waving his arms. File photo
Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive

The winter experienced camper was overwhelmed by snow conditions

Nanaimo-raised singer Allison Crowe with director Zack Snyder on the set of ‘Man of Steel’ in 2011. Crowe performs a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah in the upcoming director’s cut of ‘Justice League.’ (Photo courtesy Clay Enos)
B.C. musician records song for upcoming ‘Justice League’ film

Allison Crowe’s close connection to director led to rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

Migrant farm workers transplant jalapeno sprouts from trucks into the tilted soil at a farm. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
‘They’re afraid’: Coalition sounds alarm over COVID vaccines for B.C.’s migrant workers

Though health ministry says anyone can get vaccinated, critics say barriers are keeping migrants from their dose

B.C. Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Court makes public ‘abbreviated’ reasons for judgment in Surrey Six slaying appeals

Six men were murdered in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in an altercation that started with a disagreement about physical distancing. (File photo)
Argument about physical distancing escalates to stabbing in Nanaimo

Victim, struck with coffee cup and then stabbed, suffers minor injuries; suspect arrested

Most Read