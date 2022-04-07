Maple Ridge choral students hold first in-person concert in 2 years

Seasons of Love featured the MRSS Choral Department’s brightest and best voices

The Maple Ridge Secondary School Choral Department for their first live in-person concert in two years called Seasons of Love. (Special to The News)

The sweet sounds of spring were unleashed by the Maple Ridge Secondary School Choral Department for their first live in-person concert in two years called Seasons of Love.

It was a momentous experience full of laughter, pre-show butterflies, last-minute vocalise, and post-performance celebration,” described Claire Oliverio, choral director at the school.

The performance involved five choral ensembles at the high school including: Crescente Concert Choir (juniors), Aurora Concert Choir (seniors), Silva Chamber Choir (advanced), Novus Bass Chorus (boys choir), and Caelum Treble Chorus (girls Choir).

Together, they performed a variety of pieces selected from traditional choral, pop, and musical theatre, said Oliverio.

Pieces included, The Start of Something New from the 2006 movie High School Musical, Dynamite by K-Pop sensation BTS, The Night We Met by American band Lord Huron, Say A Little Prayer for You best performed by Dionne Warwick, My Girl by The Temptations, Come and Find the Quiet Center by Shirley Murray, Journey to the Past by Liz Callaway, How Can I Keep From Singing? arranged by Sarah Quartel, and Seasons of Love by Jonathan Larson.

They also performed pieces lifted and arranged by senior students, Melike Erenli, Aaron Pagada, and Dani Thompson, that included, Dedicated to the One I Love by the Shirelles, and Stacy’s Mom as performed by the vocal group The Stairwells.

The evening also featured solos by Danika Michelsen, Violet Seaman, Emma Moon, Maddy Toolsee, Shianne Schill, Ferrous Burgi, Aaron Pagada, Corrina Altwasser, Sara Cathcart, Shelby Armour, and Melike Erenli.

“After 24 months of uncertainty, this performance truly showcased the strengths of our developing musicians. From rehearsing on Zoom, attending 7 a.m. classes in the gym for physical-distancing, singing in a mask, and facilitating independent sectionals with rehearsal tracks, the choir students have gone above and beyond in their skill development and resilience,” noted Oliverio.

Now that the choral program is back making music, they are inviting the community to see their final in-person concert of the year called The Celebration Collection.

The concert will be taking place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at Maple Ridge Secondary School, 21911 122 Avenue.

Admission will be by donation.

