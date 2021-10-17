Maple Ridge Citizen of the Year gala postponed

Community foundation hoping to hold an in-person event in April next year

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation has decided to postpone the Citizen of the Year gala until 2022 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Brenda Norrie, with the foundation, said the board was forced to make the decision to postpone the event because it was apparent that gathering in person was still not safe at this time.

“As we are still not able to gather in person, we decided to forgo another virtual event in anticipation of a safe, fantastic in-person event,” said Norrie.

Last year the foundation hosted a virtual event in September instead of April because they wanted an opportunity to recognize “community heroes”, added Norrie.

Karen Wakita won for lifetime achievement, Jennifer Bailie wan the Teesha Sharma Memorial Award for those under 40, and Emily Barker Voisine won in the youth category.

Next year they are hoping to hold an in-person event in April.

“It will be bigger and better than ever,” said Norrie, as long as it is safe for the community to gather again and celebrate face-to-face.

Next years theme and event details will be revealed soon, added Norrie.

For more information go to mrcf.ca.

