The Maple Ridge Community Foundation has relied on Photoshopped cheque presentations as a way to highlight services in the community. (MRCF image)

Maple Ridge Community Foundation launches weekly online trivia night

Family-friendly event a way for the foundation to raise funds, engage community

To give families something to do while they’re cooped up at home, while at the same time raising money to support the community, the Maple Ridge Community Foundation has launched a weekly trivia night for families to play at home.

To participate in the event, a family is required to have two devices – one to join the Zoom meeting to view the questions and the second to report their answers.

Event organizer Brenda Norrie said participants are able to engage with others playing the game, and it’s “totally interactive, real-time, and live.”

“Basically, because all of our fundraising initiatives for the foundation have been cancelled or postponed, we wanted to have a way to stay connected to the community and raise funds to continue the work we do,” she said.

Families can participate together as one team or they can compete as individuals.

Prizes are awarded to the top finishers, with a couple of random draws for the participants. Cost to register is $10, and details are available at https://www.mrcf.ca/trivia

The next event is to take place Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Highlighting non-profits

Part of the community foundation’s mission is to highlight not only what the foundation is doing, but what local groups and services are doing to support the community.

A routine for many community-minded foundations is to showcase the support with cheque presentation. With that option no longer on the table due to social distancing measures, Norrie has found a creative way show appreciation to local groups.

She does this, she explained, by Photoshopping cheque presentation photos and writing a brief description about how the featured organization is supporting the community.

“Another outstanding non-profit in our community virtually accepting funds, thank you to Zajac Ranch for Children for all the amazing programs you offer youth!” read the caption of a recent Photoshopped cheque presentation.

“I’m trying to improve my photo shop skills, it’s good practice,” Norrie said. “We want to let the community know we’re doing this, and we want to use the opportunity to let the community know about all of the non-profits we’re supporting. They’re doing such great work.”

“Even though we can’t see people face-to-face, we can still have some fun and let the community know about it in a fun way.”

