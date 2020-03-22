Abigail Heiden, left, and Lily Grafstom, both four-years-old, help Michelle Kendall host virtual birthday parties from her company’s warehouse. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge company hosts free online birthday parties amid COVID-19 crisis

Next party to be held this Friday, March 27

Michelle Kendall’s party supply store was heading into their best year ever. That is before COVID-19 hit.

Then her five-year-old online company, called Paper & Parties, went from 60 orders a day to around 3, over night.

So, the Maple Ridge mother of two had to make some tough decisions. She laid off four of her five employees. She had to cancel her own daughter’s fifth birthday party plans along with a trip to Disneyland.

Wanting to lift her spirits and those of others who are in the same boat, Kendall decided she wanted to try hosting a free virtual birthday party.

“I love hosting parties and I just wanted to give something back,” said Kendall.

READ MORE: ‘We need to do more’: Fraser Health doctors send dire letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry

“I didn’t really know where my place was in all of this. I’m not a front-line worker,” continued the Maple Ridge mother, fighting back tears.

“This is what I know how to do, to give back to people in the community and give moms little bit of a break and get kids excited about something out of the ordinary,” she said.

The team of two set up an iPhone camera in the warehouse along with a fun, party atmosphere backdrop, including balloons, a cake, and a present. Then they got a virtual princess to drop in as their special guest.

People who wanted to join the party got a link to log in.

It took Kendall and her partner two days to plan the first virtual party that was held on Friday. They hosted it on Zoom conference call. Participating families got to join in a dance party, sing Happy Birthday and virtually blew out the candles on a birthday cake before opening the present.

READ MORE: Chalk it up to positivity

The princess had her own segment where she sang a song and told a story.

More than 50 families from across the country participated.

Kendall is trying to brace herself, like everyone else, with the possibility that she will have to shut down her business until the COVID-19 pandemic turns around.

But, she feels that the community is all in this together.

“I know people are going to be partying on the other side of this all,” said Kendall.

“Getting to see all the other kids is really fun. Just something to look forward to when all their other activities are cancelled.”

Kendall’s next virtual party takes place at 1 p.m. this Friday, March 27.

The free event is a half an hour long.

Kendall is encouraging people who want to join in the party to decorate with their own party supplies or make a treat or dress up in a costume.

To sign up go to paperandparties.com.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

celebrity birthdaysCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LOOKING BACK: Decades of work in the Pitt Meadows bogs

Just Posted

Maple Ridge company hosts free online birthday parties amid COVID-19 crisis

Next party to be held this Friday, March 27

LETTER: Maple Ridge octogenarian grateful to angel for kindness amid outbreak

Shopper at Save-On-Foods demonstrated compassion and generosity to senior shopping during COVID-19

Chalk it up to positivity

Sidewalk graffiti lets Ridge Meadows hospital workers know they are appreciated

‘We need to do more’: Fraser Health doctors send dire letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry

Letter says hospitals soon to be ‘overwhelmed,’ urges closure of all non-essential businesses

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

Nearly 1,000 B.C. tenants ‘personally at risk’ of eviction due to COVID-19: tenants union

Petition calls on province to ban evictions amid COVID-19 crisis

B.C. VIEWS: The good, bad and the ugly of COVID-19

Hoarding doesn’t help anyone – it is unnecessary, selfish, and promotes fear

Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

Dr. Anita DeLongis, a UBC health psychologist, wants to hear from public online

B.C. lays out guidelines for construction industry, but keeps sites open

Rules include staying two metres apart ‘where possible’

Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

Forestry giant set to reduce production by 60 per cent for at least two weeks.

B.C. to allow restaurants to hire laid-off servers to deliver alcohol

Restaurants are allowed to use unemployed servers to deliver liquor products

B.C. scientist one of many fighting coronavirus pandemic on dozens of fronts

The federal government awarded almost $27 million in grants to coronavirus-related research

Toilet paper re-seller spotted in Costco parking lot ‘meant no wrong by it’

Woman was photographed selling from SUV

Most Read