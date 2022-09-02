Maple Ridge conservation group hosts ‘In Your Wildest Steams’

KEEPS is offering an all-ages open house showing how to determine whether a stream is healthy. (KEEPS/Special to The News)

KEEPS is going to educate the public about how they can determine if a stream is offering a healthy environment.

The Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society is holding an upcoming open house event titled “In Your Wildest Streams.”

“Join us Sept. 11 at the Kanaka Creek Watershed Stewardship Center from 1-4 p.m. as we examine ways to assess stream health. If you interested in stream monitoring, we will train you! Admission is free.”

This all-ages event will teach basic water monitoring techniques, as well as how to identify certain aquatic macroinvertebrates, explaining their roles as stream health indicators.

KEEPS is well known for operating the Bell Irving Hatchery, rearing salmon for local waterways. It is located at the same site as the Stewardship Center at 11450 256th Street in Maple Ridge.

