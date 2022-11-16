Maple Ridge downtown park to light up on Nov. 26

Memorial Peace Park will once again be decorated for Glow. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park becomes the perfect place to take a holiday selfie, with the launch of Glow on Saturday, Nov. 26.

At 4 p.m., the city is inviting the public to a free event with live entertainment, a mini donut food truck, children’s crafts and activities, thousands of Christmas lights and a new work of art by a local First Nations artist.

Katzie artist Rain Pierre will unveil his work “Rain Enlightens Hummingbird Illumination,” as the newest major addition to the glowing decorations in the park. Glow is now happening for the fourth year.

Glow will run from Nov. 26 until Jan. 6, and the prominent downtown park will be lit up by a twinkling tunnel, glowing bandstand, an interactive tree and more, to create a festive scene.