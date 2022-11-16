Memorial Peace Park will once again be decorated for Glow. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Memorial Peace Park will once again be decorated for Glow. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge downtown park to light up on Nov. 26

Launch event for Glow in Memorial Peace Park

Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park becomes the perfect place to take a holiday selfie, with the launch of Glow on Saturday, Nov. 26.

At 4 p.m., the city is inviting the public to a free event with live entertainment, a mini donut food truck, children’s crafts and activities, thousands of Christmas lights and a new work of art by a local First Nations artist.

Katzie artist Rain Pierre will unveil his work “Rain Enlightens Hummingbird Illumination,” as the newest major addition to the glowing decorations in the park. Glow is now happening for the fourth year.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge light display awarded $10,000 in provincial funding

Glow will run from Nov. 26 until Jan. 6, and the prominent downtown park will be lit up by a twinkling tunnel, glowing bandstand, an interactive tree and more, to create a festive scene.

READ ALSO: Santa Claus parade returns to downtown Maple Ridge

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmasmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Memories, stories shared at recycling society’s 50th anniversary gala in Maple Ridge
Next story
PODCAST.: Author and columnist Jack Knox releases ‘Fortune Knox Once’

Just Posted

Memorial Peace Park will once again be decorated for Glow. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge downtown park to light up on Nov. 26

Shubham Joshi was awarded the sapphire category prize in the UBC Clinical Educator Recognition Draw on Oct. 31, 2022. (Pitt Meadows Physiotherapy/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows physiotherapist wins UBC draw

Rudy, the Operation Red Nose mascot, will not be in Maple Ridge this year, as the safe ride service makes a limited comeback. (Black Press files)
Operation Red Nose returns to some Lower Mainland cities after COVID-19

The Canadian Women’s National Softball Team remains undefeated in the first three days of the XVII WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Americas Qualifier tournament. (Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Maple Ridge softball athlete helps Canada’s national team climb to perfect record