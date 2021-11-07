Maple Ridge elementary students collect almost 200 kgs for food bank

Food will go to meal snack program

Students from Maple Ridge elementary with the food the collected for the Friends In Need Food Bank. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)

Close to 200 kilograms of non-perishable food was donated to the Friends In Need Food Bank by students at a local elementary school.

Students at Maple Ridge elementary, organized by the Grade 7 Leadership group, collected 195 kilograms of non-perishable food that is much needed at this time of the year.

“The food drives and fundraisers that that the schools do support the school meal snack program,” explained Mary Robson, the local food bank’s executive director.

“Last year, due to the pandemic the majority of them were cancelled,” noted Robson.

Volunteers from the food bank picked up the food from the students on Wednesday.

“We hope to see more schools participate in supporting the School Meal Snack Program,” Robson added.