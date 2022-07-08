Maple Ridge firefighters host car wash for Burn Fund

Maple Ridge firefighters host car wash to benefit burn victims on Saturday. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge firefighters will be polishing fenders and chrome for a good cause this weekend.

The annual Maple Ridge Firefighters Charity Car Wash is back on Saturday, July 9, with all proceeds to help burn survivors.

The parking lot of The Ridge Baptist Church on the corner of Lougheed Highway and 222nd Street will be the site of the car wash. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it’s by donation to support the Burn Fund.

Maple Ridge firefighters have been doing this fundraiser for more than 20 years, and have raised more than $80,000 for the Burn Fund. Proceeds from the car wash will support all burn victims by helping purchase necessary and costly medical equipment, funding research and providing follow-up care for burn survivors.

Supporters are asked to enter the car wash off of 221 Street, on the west side of the church parking lot, and firefighters thank you for your support.

