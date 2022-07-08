Maple Ridge firefighters host car wash to benefit burn victims on Saturday. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge firefighters host car wash to benefit burn victims on Saturday. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge firefighters host car wash for Burn Fund

Annual fundraiser coming Saturday at The Ridge church

Maple Ridge firefighters will be polishing fenders and chrome for a good cause this weekend.

The annual Maple Ridge Firefighters Charity Car Wash is back on Saturday, July 9, with all proceeds to help burn survivors.

The parking lot of The Ridge Baptist Church on the corner of Lougheed Highway and 222nd Street will be the site of the car wash. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it’s by donation to support the Burn Fund.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge firefighters have new emergency communications system

Maple Ridge firefighters have been doing this fundraiser for more than 20 years, and have raised more than $80,000 for the Burn Fund. Proceeds from the car wash will support all burn victims by helping purchase necessary and costly medical equipment, funding research and providing follow-up care for burn survivors.

Supporters are asked to enter the car wash off of 221 Street, on the west side of the church parking lot, and firefighters thank you for your support.

READ ALSO: Speirs announces he will run for Maple Ridge council

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersfundraisermaple ridge

Previous story
Seeking volunteers for cemetery cleanup

Just Posted

Maple Ridge firefighters host car wash to benefit burn victims on Saturday. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge firefighters host car wash for Burn Fund

Even during COVID, teams of community volunteers donated their time to help clean and preserve the headstones at Maple Ridge Cemetery. That effort is getting underway again next week, and volunteers are needed. (Maple Ridge Museum & Archives/Special to The News)
Seeking volunteers for cemetery cleanup

Dalannah Gail Bowen (Special to The News)
Blues music in downtown Maple Ridge tonight

The real estate market is cooling in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and across the region. (File photo)
Real estate markets cooling off in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows